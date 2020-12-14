Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 14, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide Results

Women's basketball: Alabama 78, Mercer 61

Did You Notice?

• Football Scoop reported that Alabama offensive analyst, and former Houston head coach, Major Applewhite is following Butch Jones to be the offensive coordinator at Arkansas State.

• SI's Pat Forde calls Auburn firing Gus Malzahn a case of TDS: Tide Derangement Syndrome.

• In football, this is the king of shoutouts:

• Another former Alabama quarterback gets his first NFL win. Huge congrats to Jalen Hurts:

• The fourth round of the U.S. Women's Open was suspended Sunday due to lousy weather. Cheyenne Knight was tied for 25th at +4, while Lauren Stephenson was tied for 40th at +6. Hinako Shibuno leads at -4. The final round will be the Golf Channel beginning at 8 a.m. CT Monday.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 14, 1819: Alabama became the 22nd state in the nation, the only one added to the United States that year. The young country had acquired the British claims to all territory east of the Mississippi River as part of the treaty to end the American Revolution.

December 14, 1956: Tony Nathan was born in Birmingham, Ala.

December 14, 1963: In the latest regular season game ever played by the Crimson Tide, Alabama used a 100-yard kickoff return by Gary Martin, a 1-yard run by Benny Nelson and a 36-yard field goal by Tim Davis to withstand a fourth-quarter rally by Miami en route to a 17-12 victory. Playing without the suspended quarterback Joe Namath, Alabama scored all 17 of its points in the first half before the Hurricane's George Mira, who was 24 of 48 for 301 yards, rallied Miami in the second half. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Regardless of who was coaching them, they still would have been a great team. I said early in the season that they were the nicest, even sissiest, bunch I ever had. I think they read it, because later on they got unfriendly." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on his first national championship team in 1961.

