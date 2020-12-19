Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 19, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

BamaCentral Headlines

• The Quarterback Showdown for Everything: Mac Jones vs Kyle Trask

• Recruiting Corner: After Early Signing Day, What's Next For the Crimson Tide?

• All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing the SEC Championship with Zach Goodall of All Gators

• Fantasy Football Week 15: Derrick Henry's Finish Could Decide Your League Title

• Nate Oats, Alabama Basketball Preparing for 'SEC-Level' Caliber Opponent in Western Kentucky

• Alabama Signee Ga’Quincy McKinstry Has Spot on Basketball Roster Per Nate Oats

• The Saban Top 100: No. 7 AJ McCarron

• Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 15: Tua Tagovailoa Comments on Jalen Hurts' First Start

• Crimson Tikes: The Fred

• South Tops North 28-20 in AHSAA North-South All-Star Classic

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Men's basketball: Western Kentucky at Alabama, 1 p.m. CT, ESPNU, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

• Women's Basketball: Alabama at Memphis, 2 p.m., ESPN+, TuneIn, Live Stats

• Football: SEC Championship Game at Atlanta, Alabama vs. Florida, 7 p.m., CBS, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

• Swimming and diving vs Kentucky: Alabama men won 202-187 Crimson Tide women lost 206.5-182.5.

“It was about as close as it could get on both sides and the men had to fight hard down the stretch to get the win," Crimson Tide coach Coley Stickles said. "Overall, we had some spots where we really competed well and we had some events where we need to get a little tougher and go after it no matter who we’re going up against. Right now, it’s time to get back to work and continue moving forward and improving as we keep our focus on the championship season.”

Did You Notice?

• AL.com reported that Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is expected to interview for the Auburn head coaching job on Sunday. Per FootballScoop.com, the Tigers will also interview Louisiana head coach Billy Napier and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott sometime during the next few days. Last year, Sarkisian was a top candidate for the Mississippi State and Colorado State openings. Interim head coach Kevin Steele, another former Nick Saban assistant along with Napier, is a leading candidate to take over for Gus Malzahn.

• Jonathan Allen's Message to Foster Kids: ‘Don't Let This Define You'

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 19, 1936: Crimson Tide baseball and basketball standout Jack Kubuszyn was born in Buffalo, N.Y.

December 19, 1939: Mal Moore was born in Dozier, Ala.

December 19, 1959: In the first bowl appearance by an Alabama-coached Paul Bryant team, the Crimson Tide lost 7-0 to Penn State in Philadelphia's Liberty Bowl. A fake field goal touchdown pass by Galen Hall was the difference in the defensive struggle.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

• “I don't remember saying another word. I don't remember hanging up the telephone or even leaving the phone booth. It was the saddest moment of my career. I just leaned up against the aging brick wall of the coffee shop and cried.” – Mal Moore on hearing the news of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant’s death

