Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 21, 2020

Today is ... the winter solstice. Welcome to winter.

BamaCentral Headlines

Did You Notice?

• The Alabama women’s basketball game against Jacksonville scheduled for Monday was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Dolphins’ basketball program. The Crimson Tide finished its non-conference schedule with a 7-0 record.

• Alabama opening as a 19-point favorite against Notre Dame was the largest spread in College Football Playoff history. Per SportsBetting.com, the previous high was the 2019 Orange Bowl where Alabama was a 14.5-point against Oklahoma. The biggest upset in this format occurred during the first year of the College Football Playoff, when Ohio State beat Alabama, which had been favored by 7.5 points.

• Butch Jones is taking another staffer to Arkansas State with him:

• Florida tight end Kyle Pitts declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, the SEC Championship Game was his final appearance with the Gators.

• From Sports Illustrated: 'Only Thing in Alabama's Way Is Alabama': Can Anyone Beat the Tide? Anonymous Coaches Weigh in.

• Cheyenne Knight finished tied for 19th in the LPGA Tour finale, the CME Group Tour Championship.

• Team Thomas, the father-and-son tandem of Justin Thomas and his father Mike, made 15 birdies during the final round to win the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Grande Lake by one stroke over Vijay Singh and his son Qass. Mike has a collection of balls from his son's victories over the years. “I put it to the side in case if it was the one that got it done,” Justin said of the winning ball. “I’ll be giving it to him whenever I get my hands on my bag.”

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 21, 1934: Alabama tackle Bill Young suffered an appendicitis attack in Del Rio, Tex., as the Crimson Tide traveled to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl to face Stanford. Another Crimson Tide player, Jim Whatley, was also under doctor's care but was expected to be ready for the January 1 showdown.

December 21, 1989: Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner, Mark Ingram II, was born in Hackensack, N.J.

December 21, 1992: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was born in Orlando.

December 21, 1997: Quinnen Williams was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I think that anybody who comes out of Coach Saban’s program is a little ahead of the curve because of how he develops his players physically, mentally and as men.” – Mark Ingram II, Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner.

