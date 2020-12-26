Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 26, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

• CBS Sports named Alabama senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith its college football player of the year.

• Former Crimson Tide running back Alvin Kamara ran for 155 yards and tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns (Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals in 1929) as the Saints eliminated the Vikings from playoff contention with a 52-33 victory. The performance overshadowed Minnesota tight end Irv Smith Jr. catching two touchdown passes.

• After signing a two-year, $15 million deal.with the Nuggets in free agency, JaMychal Green missed out on a chance to face his old team Friday, the Clippers, due to a left calf strain. “This is a game that he really wanted to be a part of,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone tole reporters earlier in the day, before taking a 121-018 loss. “He can’t make that, obviously, because of the calf strain. But once he gets healthy, we look forward to getting him back on the court and he’s gonna help us in so many areas and we’re excited about that.”

December 26, 1930: Alabama's football team was the guest of former player Johnny Mack Brown at MGM Studios where Brown and Wallace Beery were starring in a gangster movie. The players caused a ruckus by laughing out loud when the former Alabama star escorted one of the gangster's girlfriends on stage, and some were overheard saying, "He gets paid to have such fun." After the studio visit, Wallace Wade took his squad to Occidental Field for a scrimmage in preparation for the upcoming Rose Bowl game against Washington State. – Bryant Museum

December 26, 1982: Kenneth Darby was born in Huntsville, Ala.

"It's not the will to win that matters – everybody has that. It's the will to prepare to win that matters." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

