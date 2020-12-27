Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 27, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

BamaCentral Headlines

• Which Nick Saban-Coached Players Have a Good Chance to Make the College Football Hall of Fame?

• Recruiting Corner: Early Look at Key In-State 2022 Prospects

• Alabama Crimson Tide Resumes Practices For Notre Dame

• Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 16

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Crimson Tide Results

Did You Notice?

• Collin Sexton had another big night for the Cavaliers, leading all players in scoring with 32 points, going 15-for-23 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from deep, with three steals and three assists. He played 44 minutes as Cleveland had to come back twice late, scoring the final eight points of regulation and the final nine points of the first overtime session, before blowing past the Pistons in the second overtime to win 128-119.

• This had to hurt a little by Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake, who also went over 1,000 yards for the season:

• Even though Tua Tagvailoa was pulled and Ryan Fitzpatrick pulled off a stunning win at the Raiders, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said that the rookie left-hander will start the Week 17 game against the Bills.

• Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was activated from the COVID-19 list and will be able to play against the Jets on Sunday.

• Also from our Alabama players in the NFL tracker, the Bengals activated defensive back Tony Brown from the injured list.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 27, 1941: Alabama’s coaches met with reporters the day before leaving for the Cotton Bowl, where the Crimson Tide will meet SWC champion Texas A&M. Coach Frank Thomas called senior Holt Rast "The best all-around end in Alabama football history,” and assistant coach Red Drew added, "He's the best defensive end I've ever seen.” Playing in a bowl outside of the Rose Bowl for the first time, Alabama went on to win 29-21.

December 27, 1984: Le’Ron McClain was born in Fort Wayne, Ind.

December 27, 2001: Two plays after Waine Bacon blocked a punt, Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Terry Jones Jr. with 4:44 left as Alabama pulled out a 14-13 victory over Iowa State in the Independence Bowl. The Cyclones missed two missed two field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter, and three overall.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Thank God Terry Jones had long fingernails. It seemed like that ball was in the air for about 10 minutes." — Dennis Franchione about Alabama’s final touchdown to beat Iowa State in the 2001 Independence Bowl.

