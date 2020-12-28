Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 28, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is ... National Short Film Day, which commemorates the day the motion picture industry was born.

BamaCentral Headlines

• Practice Report: Alabama Football Hosts Sunday Practice Ahead of CFP Semifinal

• SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 5

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021

• Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 16: Jalen Hurts Continues to Make his Mark

• How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP Semifinal, TV, Times, Radio

• How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels at Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball, TV, Tipoff Time, Radio

• Full 2020-2021 College Football Bowl Schedule and Results

• Crimson Tikes: Logo Loco

• In case you missed it: Which Nick Saban-Coached Players Have a Good Chance to Make the College Football Hall of Fame?

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled

Did You Notice?

• Collin Sexton followed up his big night at Detroit with a 22-point effort, going 8-for-15 from the floor to go with three boards and three assists, as the Cavaliers blew out the 76ers, 118-94. Cleveland is off to a 3-0 start.

• With both Jimmy Smith (shoulder/ribs) and Marcus Peters (calf) inactive, Anthony Averett started for the Ravens with Marlon Humphrey the other starting cornerback. Humphrey led the team in tackles (six), with Averett second (five), and they combined to break up five passes as Baltimore won its fourth straight to get back in the AFC playoff picture.

• Meanwhile, Cam Sims and Robert Foster were the starting wide receivers for Washington. Sims had three catches for 63 yards, and Foster one catch for 28 yards.

• Derrick Henry finished the Titans game in the Green Bay snow on the sideline with 98 rushing yards, snapping his streak of nine straight 100-yard rushing games on the road. He needed two more yards to tie Barry Sanders' NFL record.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 28, 1985: Freshman running back Gene Jelks and junior linebacker Cornelius Bennett were named game MVPs after Alabama's 24-3 victory over Southern California in the Aloha Bowl. A 1-yard run by Craig Turner, a 24-yard pass from Mike Shula to Clay Whitehurst and a 14-yard end around by Al Bell accounted for the Crimson Tide touchdowns.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"We had great respect for Alabama, especially its defense, we knew they were a formidable opponent. But in retrospect, I think they were a lot stronger than a lot of our people thought." — Miami coach Dennis Erickson after the 1993 Sugar Bowl

