Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 7, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Wear Red Day 

Today's Crimson Tide schedule 

  • Women's tennis: Michigan State at Alabama, 5 p.m, CT, Watch, Live Stats
  • Swimming and Diving: Alabama at Auburn Invitational, All Day
  • Track and Field, Cross Country: Alabama at New Mexico Classic, All Day

Crimson Tide results 

Women's basketball: No. 15 Kentucky 66, Alabama 62 

Did you notice? 

  • Madison Academy defensive back Jacobi McBride accepted a preferred walk on offer to play at Alabama. The 6-foot-2, 175 pound corner recorded 100 tackles and three interceptions during his senior campaign. 
  • Class of 2022 left handed pitcher Evan Chaffee has verbally committed to play for the Crimson Tide. 
  • Former Crimson Tide offensive tackle Andre Smith has resigned with the Baltimore Ravens. He signed with the AFC North Champions on Jan. 8 to be apart of their playoff roster, but was inactive for the Divisional Round game against the Tennessee Titans. 
  • Brian Baker was officially announced as the Indianapolis Colts defensive line coach. He had the same position with the Crimson Tide last season and before that, he was at Mississippi State for three years. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

212 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 7, 1982: In a Birmingham News interview with Alf Van Hoose, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announced his intentions of starting a museum on campus to honor former players and teams of the Crimson Tide. According to Bryant, the museum would likely be housed in the Coliseum or in a special building near the outfield of Sewell-Thomas Stadium. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day: 

“I’d like people to remember me as a winner because I ain’t never been nothing but a winner.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...

