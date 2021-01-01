Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 1, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Game day! … and oh yeah, happy New Year’s Day!

BamaCentral Headlines

• Two More Wins and Alabama's 2017 Recruiting Class Puts Exclamation Point As Greatest of All Time

• How Alabama Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith Checked the Most Boxes for the Heisman Trophy

• All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing the Rose Bowl with Irish Breakdown

• Alabama's Jordan Lewis and Ariyah Copeland Combine for 52 in Win at Missouri

• Talk of the Tide: Playoff Expansion Isn't the Answer

• Notre Dame Concentrating on 'Changing the Narrative' Against Alabama

• Crimson Tikes: Angry Elf

• Seven Alabama Players Named First-Team All-Americans by Coaches Including Dylan Moses

• Nick Saban Addresses Alabama's COVID-19 Protocols After Players Went Home for Holidays

• Throwback Thursday: The 1987 Regular-Season Game at Notre Dame

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

College Football Playoff vs. Notre Dame, Rose Bowl at Arlington, Texas, 3 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio

Crimson Tide Results

• Women's basketball: Alabama 74, Missouri 59

Did You Notice?

• Collin Sexton had 28 points, including two three-pointers and two free throws, as the Cavaliers took a 119-99 loss to Indiana.

• Speaking of Sexton, check this out from the other night ...

• Kira Lewis Jr. played three minutes, but didn't score as the Pelicans beat Oklahoma City 113-80. Meanwhile, check out what Lewis said about his first game action earlier this week on NBA.com.

• Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for the coronavirus and wont be available for the regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills. The plan was for Tua Tagovailoa to start anyway, but now he's being backed up by former practice squad quarterback Jake Rudock, who was signed to the active roster Thursday.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 1, 1979: In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting at the Sugar Bowl, Alabama’s defense made the iconic goal-line stand against Penn State to help preserve a 14-7 victory. Linebacker Barry Krauss' tackle of Nittany Lion running back Mike Guman highlighted the stand, leading to Krauss being named game MVP. The Crimson Tide scored on a touchdown pass from Jeff Rutledge to Bruce Bolton, and on a third-down run by Major Ogilvie.

January 1, 1967: Derrick Thomas was born in Miami, Fla.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“You’d better pass.” — Marty Lyons to Penn State quarterback Chuck Fusina before the Crimson Tide completed the goal-line stand on this date in 1979.

