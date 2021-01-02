Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 2, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is ... National Science Fiction Day (hey, we're fans, and we have nine days until the national championship game).

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball at Tennessee, 5 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Crimson Tide Results

Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff Semifinal: Alabama 41, Notre Dame 14

Did You Notice?

• JaMychal Green finally made his debut with the Denver Nuggets after suffering a calf strain during training camp. He scored eight points, including two three-pointers, and grabbed four rebounds during the 106-103 loss to the Suns.

• Mac Jones on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt: "We could have played a lot better,” about Alabama’s 31-14 win over Notre Dame.

• Telling quote from the Sugar Bowl postgame press conference. When asked why did Ohio State huddle more than usual, quarterback Justin Fields said: "We didn't want them stealing our signals."

• Fields on what he was told in the tent about his injury suffered against Clemson: "They didn't really tell me anything. I took like a shot or two in the tent and just ran back out there. It's pretty much my whole right torso (that hurts). Ohio State faces Alabama in the National Championship Game on Jan. 11.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 2, 1965: The New York Jets signed Joe Namath to largest rookie contract in pro football history: $427,000. It included a provision guaranteeing him a lifetime pension of $5,000 a year from the Jets.

January 2, 1967: Kenny Stabler, in a near flawless performance, passed and ran Alabama to a 34-7 rout of Nebraska in the Sugar Bowl. The win completed a perfect 11-0 season for Alabama.

January 2, 1978: In the much-heralded matchup of coaches, Alabama's Paul W. “Bear” Bryant vs. Ohio State's Woody Hayes, the Crimson Tide dominated from the start for a 35-6 victory in the first appearance of a Big Ten school in the Sugar Bowl. Quarterback Jeff Rutledge was named game MVP.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Woody is a great coach ... and I ain't bad.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after Alabama defeated Ohio State 35-6 in the 1978 Sugar Bowl.

