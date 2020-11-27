Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 27, 2020

Today is … National Native American Heritage Day

Saturday: Football, Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS How to watch

Crimson Tide Results

Did You Notice?

• Two former Crimson Tide players are leading their conference position groups in early fan voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl. Derrick Henry leads AFC running backs with 126,799 votes, while Marlon Humphrey tops AFC cornerbacks with 53,821. Fan voting will continue at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Dec. 17.

• Per Rick Karle of WVTM 13, former Alabama coach Gene Stallings had a total right hip replacement two weeks ago and is doing well in his recovery. He's 85.

• The Pelicans published an interview with first-round draft pick Kira Lewis Jr.:

• Amari Cooper likes playing on Thanksgiving:

• Marty Lyons still rocks: Mission for Ex-Jets Star Lyons Is Granting Ill Kids' Wishes

• A touching tribute:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

November 27, 1971: Alabama and Auburn meet for the first time as undefeated opponents. Led by the running of Johnny Musso, Alabama won 31-7 at Legion Field to complete an 11-0 regular season.

November 27, 2009: With Greg McElroy, Julio Jones and Trent Richardson leading the way, Alabama had a 15-play, 79-yard drive that took more than seven minutes, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Roy Upchurch with 1:24 to go as Alabama won at rival Auburn 26-21. The win set up a No. 1 vs. 2 showdown with top-ranked Florida in the SEC Championship Game.

T.G. Paschal/Bama Central

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"The strong do survive but the strong do get their [butts] kicked. That was my message to the team." — Nick Saban after Alabama came from behind to beat Auburn 26-21 on this date in 2009.

