Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 10, 2020

• Women's tennis: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State at Alabama, all day

• Football: Alabama at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Women's tennis: Sophomore Isabella Harvison picked up a win in singles, while senior Alba Cortina Pou and freshman Anna Parkhomenko opened the season with a doubles victory on day one of the SEC Challenge #1 in Tuscaloosa.

• Alabama women’s tennis alum Alexa Guarachi and partner Desirae Krawczyk are headed to the women’s doubles final of the French Open after a grueling back-and-forth semifinals match at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. Guarachi and Krawczyk needed three sets to secure the win for just the second time during their run to the finals, winning the first and third sets over Iga Swiatek and Nicole Melichar. After going down 5-2 in the first set, the duo battled back to 6-6 before winning the tiebreaker 7-5. After falling 6-1 in the second, Guarachi and Krawczyk fell behind early in the third before knotting it up at 4-4 and taking the last two games to win the set 6-4 and take the match. "I cannot believe it,” Guarachi told the press after the match. “The game was so difficult, for a long time it was back and forth. We fought throughout the game and when the last ball came out it was hard to believe. It's a dream come true." Guarachi and Krawczyk will face No. 2-seed Timea Babos and Kristina Miadenovic in the Grand Slam final on Sunday.

• The Alabama women rank No. 7 in the latest Boost Treadmills National Cross Country poll, which ranks programs currently competing during the fall season. The Crimson Tide women have competed in two meets this season, capturing back-to-back individual crowns and finishing runner-up as a team on both occasions.

• Lauren Stephenson was at -2, tied for sixth and just two strokes off the lead after the second round of the Women's PGA Championship.

• On the Korn Ferry Tour, Trey Mullinax shot the second round of the Orange County Championship at -6, and at -12 was tied for third, two strokes behind leader Stephen Franken. The tournament is being played in Winter Garden, Fla.

• Phillies reliever Adam Morgan had surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his left elbow. He is expected to be out 6-9 months.

October 10, 2009: Alabama picked off four Jevan Snead passes, running back Mark Ingram Jr. rushed for 172 yards and the game's only touchdown and Leigh Tiffin hit five short field goals, one shy of the school's single-game record during a 22-3 victory at Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide's Cory Reamer also blocked a punt and recovered a fumble on a punt return.

Oct. 10, 1936: Halfback Joe Kilgrow faked a punt and ran it 83 yards for the lone touchdown in Alabama's 7-0 win over Mississippi State before 17,000 screaming fans at Denny Stadium. Kilgrow also kicked the extra point after his second-quarter run as Alabama avenged a 20-7 loss the year before.

"That was as fine a defensive performance in the first half as I've been around." – Nick Saban said after the 2009 Ole Miss win, when the Rebels completed just two passes and had 5 rushing yards during the first two quarters.

