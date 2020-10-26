Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 26, 2020

Today is … National Day of the Deployed

2021 DB Ga'Quincy McKinstry Makes College Decision

Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry Details Decision to Roll with Crimson Tide

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 5

This Week with the Crimson Tide Begins the Nick Saban Birthday Celebration

How to Watch Mississippi State at Alabama, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

Alabama Solid at No. 2, Doesn't Close Gap Much with Clemson in Polls

Crimson Tikes: Cat Scratch Fever

In case you missed it: Jaylen Waddle Injury not just a Blow for Alabama, But All of College Football

Instant analysis: Alabama 48, Tennessee 17

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Men’s golf at Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate, all day, Live stats

Crimson Tide Results

• Men’s Tennis: Alabama closed the Bulldog Challenge with six wins Sunday in Starkville, Miss. Overall, the Crimson Tide tallied 16 victories over the three-day event that also featured players from host school Mississippi State, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Patrick Kaukovalta and Riccardo Roberto went a perfect 3-0 in doubles over the weekend. Overall, Kaukovalta and Roberto went 5-1 each on the weekend between singles and doubles.

• Men’s golf: The Crimson Tide carded a season-low round of 5-under par 279 in the opening round of the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate. Alabama was in 10th place, with Davis Shore (T12th), Wilson Furr (T21st) and Thomas Ponder (T21st) all on the leaderboard. (Note: There's more below.)

Did You Notice?

• Patrick Cantlay produced a career-high nine birdies to offset his only two bogeys of the week and shot a 7-under 65 to post 23-under and win the Zozo Championships at Thousand Oaks, Calif. Justin Thomas, who came into the final round with a one-stroke lead, hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 22-under for the tournament. He tied with John Rahm for second.

• Alabama golfer Tyler Lipscomb did not play Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate as he was pulled out of the tournament to an illness. Transfer David Morgan will replace Lipscomb in the tournament for Monday’s second round. “Tyler woke up this morning with several symptoms, so we pulled him out for precautionary reasons,” head coach Jay Seawell said in a release. “He received a Rapid Antigen test for COVID-19 this morning which came back negative and this evening we received notice that his PCR test was negative as well. We want to take the utmost precautions for everyone’s safety so he will be out for the remainder of the tournament. I am thankful for our medical staff and the Vanderbilt medical staff for helping Tyler.”

• Numerous former Alabama players suffered injuries on Sunday, the most serious likely to Washington safety Landon Collins and Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 26, 1968: Linebacker Mike Hall was credited with 24 tackles during Alabama's 21-14 victory over Clemson at Denny Stadium. "Mike was all over the field, making good things happen today," Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said after the win. A fourth quarter 30-yard touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to George Ranager capped the one touchdown victory. – Bryant Museum

October 26, 1989: Dre Kirkpatrick was born in Gadsden, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"For [them] to kind of say we haven't deserved their respect to call us Alabama, they call us `Red Team.’ And for their head coach to come out and say they can play against anybody, I don't think we're just anybody. We won two national championships in a row and we're undefeated right now. So we're not just anybody." – AJ McCarron after Alabama crushed Tennessee 45-10 on this date in 2013

