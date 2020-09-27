SI.com
Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 27, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … International Daughters Day.

BamaCentral Headlines

 Offensive Firepower Launches Alabama Football Past Missouri, 38-19

 Having Dylan Moses Back in the Mix Makes All the Difference for Alabama

 Mac Jones-Jaylen Waddle Connection Propels Alabama Offense to Dominant Outing at Missouri

 Instant Analysis: Alabama Football 38, Missouri 19

 Notebook: LB Christian Harris' Energy Helps Lifts Alabama Defense Over Missouri

 A Quiet Columbia Provides Appropriate Atmosphere for 2020 Alabama Season Opener

• In case you missed it: Live Updates: Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

• Football: Alabama 38, Missouri 19

Did you notice?

• The NFL Network reported that Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans was fined $10,500 by the league for his punch of Denver Jake Butts. He was ejected during the first quarter of the Titans 16-14 victory. ... Meanwhile, Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. was fined $7,752 for an illegal crackback block in the third quarter of last Sunday's 28-11 loss at Indianapolis.

• Reliever Matt Foster earned his sixth win (6-1), throwing one inning of relief, as the White Sox beat the crosstown rival Cubs 9-5. Foster and Alex Avila of the Minnesota Twins will be the only former Crimson Tide players in the Major League Baseball playoffs. 

• Former Crimson Tide golfers Robbie Prater and Stewart Whitt were involved in a four-way tie for the lead at -6 in the Alabama State Mid-Amateur Championship at Montgomery Country Club. The final round is Sunday, 

• Former Alabama pitcher Spencer Turnbull reflected on his turnaround season with the Tigers, in an interview with the Detroit News. 

• After being a volunteer gymnastics coach at Auburn for the last two years, former Alabama assistant coach Bryan Rachilla has been named an assistant coach at Oregon State. 

• Alabama lands another distance runner. 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 27, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first game as the Alabama head coach occurred at Ladd Field in Mobile, where the Crimson Tide lost to eventual national champion LSU, 13-3. Alabama led 3-0 at halftime on a field goal by Fred Sington, Jr., the first points of the Bryant era. The game is also remembered for part of the stadium collapsing during the game.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“It feels like everything's just flown by. Time flies.” – Former Alabama safety Jarrick Williams as a senior in 2014. He was born on this date in 1992.

We’ll leave you with this … 

