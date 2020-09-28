Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 28, 2020

Today is … National Family Day

BamaCentral Headlines

• SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 1

• 2021 F Jusaun Holt Becomes Alabama Basketball's First Commit in 2021 Recruiting Class

• Texas A & M at Alabama: How to Watch on TV, Time, SEC Schedule

• Crimson Tikes: My Gosh, Josh

• Alabama Players in the NFL Week 3 Tracker: Derrick Henry Continues Blazing Start to Season

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: Football Returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium

• Alabama Football Ranked in AP Top 25 for 200th Consecutive Poll

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

• No games scheduled

Did you notice?

• Former Crimson Tide golfer Robby Prater won the State Mid-Amateur Championship with a birdie on the final hole:

• You don't see too many catches like this one by Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard:

• Give Trevon Diggs credit for not giving up on the play:

• We just like the photo ...

• Former point guard Kira Lewis Jr. will be attending the upcoming NBA combine:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 28, 2019: Alabama enjoyed a record-setting day en route to a 59-31 victory over Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. DeVonta Smith set Crimson Tide records with 274 receiving yards and five touchdown catches, while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did likewise with six touchdown passes and topped A.J. McCarron’s career mark of 80 touchdowns responsible.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I can’t wait for tomorrow. Why? Because I get better looking every day.” – Joe Namath

We’ll leave you with this …