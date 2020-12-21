Alabama Crimson Tide Names MVP, Team Captains for 2020 Season

The University of Alabama football team held its annual awards banquet Sunday evening at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility.

The Crimson Tide named four captains for the 2020 team: graduate-student center Landon Dickerson, redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones, senior left tackle Alex Leatherwood and senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

It's the second straight year Smith was named a captain by his teammates.

Alabama also named Smith the team MVP.

Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed an audience that included members of the team, coaching staff, administration and support staff following the awards session in which he recapped the 2020 season and stated the goals for the upcoming matchup against No. 4 Note Dame in the College Football Playoff.

The teams will meet in the relocated Rose Bowl semifinal in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 1. The winner of Clemson vs. Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl will also advance to the National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Jan. 11.

The complete list of award winners is as follows:

Unsung Hero Award

To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it

Slade Bolden, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Brian Robinson Jr., Tim Smith, Daniel Wright

Outstanding Senior Scholar

To the senior with the highest GPA



Landon Dickerson, Miller Forristall, Chris Owens

Commitment to Academic Excellence Award

To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year

Tommy Brown, Darrian Dalcourt, Mac Jones, Shane Lee, Eddie Smith, Paul Tyson

Iron Man Award

To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide's year-round strength and conditioning program

Byron Young, , Justin Eboigbe, Kendall Randolph

Most Inspiring Player

To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)



Landon Dickerson

Pat Trammel Award

To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama

Thomas Fletcher, Joshua McMillon, Chris Owens, Jaylen Waddle

Outstanding Defensive Performer

To the player with the most tackles/points

Will Anderson Jr., Christian Harris, Malachi Moore, Patrick Surtain II

Up-Front Award

To the outstanding lineman from each unit

Christian Barmore, DJ Dale, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Evan Neal

Defensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

Christopher Allen, Josh Jobe, Phidarian Mathis, Dylan Moses

Offensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

Jahleel Billingsley, Deonte Brown, Alex Leatherwood, John Metchie III

President's Award

To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team's success

Jordan Battle, Landon Dickerson, Miller Forristall, Brian Robinson Jr.

Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award

A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time

Andrew Zow

Special Teams Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable special teams player

DeMarcco Hellams, Ale Kaho, Will Reichard, Drew Sanders

Offensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable offensive player

Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith

Defensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable defensive player

Will Anderson Jr., Christian Harris, Patrick Surtain II

Most Valuable Player Award

To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)

DeVonta Smith

Captain Awards

To the players elected by their teammates as permanent team captains (voted on by the players)

Landon Dickerson, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, DeVonta Smith