All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Crimson Tikes: Buckeye

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

Hunting season continues in Alabama ... 

Crimson Tikes: Buckeye

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled three books. "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back" were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC.

His latest, “Out of Order,” was released in time for Christmas 2020. It includes many of the cartoons that have been featured on BamaCentral.

The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: Buckeye
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Buckeye

Bart Starr
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 9, 2021

_RC10606
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Defeats Kentucky, 196.850-195.825

sabanarrives in mimai
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Arrives In Miami Ahead Of National Title Clash With Ohio State

Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Hopes to See Alabama Basketball Seniors Get First Win in Auburn Arena

kendrick
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: Alabama Signees Competing For State Title Berths, More 2022 Prospects Narrow Lists

Jaden Quinerly
All Things Bama

Alabama PG Jahvon Quinerly To Miss Auburn Game

CFP 2021 Champ Primary Horiz Sig w Community Date Dark BG
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Breaking Down CFP National Title Game with Buckeyes Now

Dylan Moses at Missouri, Sept. 26, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama LB Dylan Moses Explains His Fight Through Pain in Challenging 2020 Season