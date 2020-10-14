SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: Houses of the Holy

Anthony Sisco

 Let the music be your master will you heed the master's call ... 

Crimson Tikes: Houses of the Holy
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Practice Report: Alabama Hosts First Padded Practice of Georgia Week

The Crimson Tide continued its preparations for its big weekend matchup against the Bulldogs

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 14, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

DeVonta Smith has a Simple Message for his Alabama Teammates: Do Your Jobs

The Crimson Tide senior wide receiver could not have been more clear about what improvements his team needs to make heading into Georgia

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: You Say You Want a Revolution

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

Christopher Walsh

Top 5 Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Defense Tops Week 5

A look at the top five performances by former Crimson Tide football players during Week 5 of the 2020 NFL Season

Christopher Walsh

Alexa Guarachi is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

One former Alabama tennis standout stood out among the rest over the weekend

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama RB Najee Harris on 'Unmatched' Crimson Tide Offense: "We Are Built To Strike Fear"

The Crimson Tide tailback spoke to the media on Monday following his efforts against Ole Miss, prepping for the team's next opponent: Georgia

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Georgia HC Kirby Smart Talks Alabama Offense in Press Conference Ahead of Saturday Matchup

The Bulldogs head coach spoke highly of Najee Harris and the Crimson Tide's offense prior to beginning preparations for this week's matchup

Joey Blackwell

by

Bamajoe

Alabama Football at Tennessee Kickoff Time Announced

The game on Oct. 24 will be played at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on CBS

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: Love-Love

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin