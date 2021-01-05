All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Crimson Tikes: Hungry

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

What's on the menu? Glad you asked ... 

Crimson Tikes: Hungry

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled three books. "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back" were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC.

His latest, “Out of Order,” was released in time for Christmas 2020. It includes many of the cartoons that have been featured on BamaCentral.

The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: Hungry
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Hungry

Sporting News cover Steadman Shealy, Jan. 5, 1980
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 5, 2021

Alabama basketball player Jordan Lewis
All Things Bama

Jordan Lewis Scores a Career-High 28 Points in Alabama Women's Basketball Loss to No. 5 South Carolina

010221_UT_BAMA_GameAction 396
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Looking To Ride Momentum Into Florida Game

Nick Saban Citrus Bowl practice
BamaCentral+

Alabama Coaching Tracker: Offensive Coordinator

Landon Dickerson and the Alabama offensive line at practice, Nov. 11, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama Offensive Line Receives 2020 Joe Moore Award

Justin Fields
All Things Bama

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Expects Justin Fields to be Available Against Alabama

Steve Sarkisian leading Alabama out against Auburn
All Things Bama

Nick Saban, Alabama Players Happy for Steve Sarkisian Landing Texas Job

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama practice, Sept. 1 2020
All Things Bama

Report: Alabama's Jaylen Waddle Set To Return to Practice