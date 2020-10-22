SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: One Mississippissippissippi ...

Anthony Sisco

Maybe he should Ask Admiral Ackbar, but I think we all know how he'd respond ... 

Crimson Tikes: One Mississippissippissippi ...
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Tchikou Injures Achilles Tendon, Out for Season

The Alabama basketball freshman forward injured his Achilles tendon in practice on Monday

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 22, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama DL Ishmael Sopsher Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The 6-foot-4, 310 pound defensive lineman hasn't made an appearance in 2020

Tyler Martin

Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt: "This is probably the best Alabama offense that I’ve ever seen"

The Volunteers' head coach was never short of compliments regarding the Crimson Tide's offense on Wednesday

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Offers Updates on Punting Situation, Injuries, and COVID-19

The Crimson Tide coach spoke to the media on Wednesday night, providing updates on punting, injuries, and more

Tyler Martin

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 6 Tracker: Derrick Henry Tops 200 Yards Again

Uncertainty is the key word in the NFL these days, and not just with the Dallas Cowboys after losing quarterback Dak Prescott

Kristi F. Patick

by

THELadyinRed

Practice Report: Alabama Continues Preparations For Tennessee

The Crimson Tide held its second full-padded practice of the week on Wednesday, gearing up for battle with Volunteers

Tyler Martin

Alabama Basketball’s Opponent for the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Revealed

The Crimson Tide will be on the road for this year’s event

UA_Athletics

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Week 7 Tracker

One game clearly stands out on the Week 7 NFL schedule, with former Alabama teammates Derrick Henry and Minkah Fitzpatrick in the middle of Steelers at Titans

Kristi F. Patick

Nick Saban Speaks on Butch Jones, Mac Jones During SEC Teleconference

The Crimson Tide coach spoke very highly of a former Tennessee coach and his signal caller during his weekly SEC teleconference

Tyler Martin