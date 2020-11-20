SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: Presence

Anthony Sisco

For you music fans out there ... (and if you don't get it, ask someone who is into Led Zeppelin):

Crimson Tikes: Presence
.Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 11: Levi Wallace, Bo Scarbrough Activated

Tua Tagovailoa is aiming to become just the second quarterback in 40 years to start career 4-0 as a rookie

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 20, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Biggest Unsung Hero has also been the Crimson Tide's Most Resilient

All Things CW looks at the most unheralded player on the Crimson Tide, the position groups to watch moving forward and the key to the rest of the 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Provides Update on Jaylen Waddle: "He Wants To Come Back And Play"

On his weekly radio show, the Crimson Tide coach gave listeners insight into how Jaylen Waddle and Trey Sanders are recovering from their respective injuries

Tyler Martin

The Saban Top 100: No. 31-35

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Nate Oats Credits Work Ethic, Dedication in Kira Lewis Jr. as Key Factors in NBA Draft

Lewis was drafted No. 13 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Soccer Signs 10 to Class of 2021

The Crimson Tide adds standout student-athletes from across the globe to its 2021 freshman class

UA_Athletics

Crimson Tikes: Rehab

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

TylerMartin

Talk of the Tide: First-Round Picks Could Become Norm Under Nate Oats

Kira Lewis Jr. is the first of likely many Crimson Tide prospects to realize their professional dreams under Oats

Tyler Martin

Alabama Baseball Signs 14 to 2021-22 Signing Class

The Crimson Tide added 14 total players including 12 high schoolers and two junior college players

UA_Athletics