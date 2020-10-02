SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: Up, Up and Away

Anthony Sisco

We don't want to say that this year's team is on the rise, but ... 

Crimson Tikes: Up, Up and Away
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

This one 'blew' me away.

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Aims for Latest Upgrades, Including to Bryant-Denny Stadium, to be a Giant Step Forward

In addition to being the home opener, Texas A&M at Alabama will wrap up the first phase of the massive Crimson Standard initiative

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 4: Josh Jacobs

Everything you need for Week 4 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

All Thing Bama Podcast: Breaking Down Texas A&M with Aggies Reporter Travis Brown

The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 2, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Denture Plan

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Discusses Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond and Offensive Balance on 'Hey Coach'

Nick Saban hops on the radio waves to preview Alabama football's upcoming home opener against the Aggies

Joey Blackwell

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 76-80

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 4 Tracker: Tim Williams Added to Seahawks' Practice Squad

There could be double-digit former Crimson Tide players squaring off when Baltimore visits Washington

Kristi F. Patick

Gallery: Greg Byrne Offers Tour of Bryant-Denny Stadium Renovations

Byrne gave the media access to the new player entrance, updated locker room and new and improved press box

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Safeties Coach Charles Kelly, DL Christian Barmore and TE Major Tennison All Slated to Return Against Texas A&M

All three missed last Saturday's game against Missouri due to injury or illness

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin