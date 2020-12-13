All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Crimson Tikes: Whole Lotta Love

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

Alabama finishes another regular season undefeated ... 

Crimson Tikes: Whole Lotta Love

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled three books. "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back" were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC.

His latest, “Out of Order,” was released in time for Christmas 2020. It includes many of the cartoons that have been featured on BamaCentral.

The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Mac Jones at Tennessee
All Things Bama

Alabama Favored by Even More in SEC Title Game; Could Crimson Tide Go 1-2 for Heisman?

Crimson Tikes: Whole Lotta Love
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Whole Lotta Love

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Dec, 14-20, 2020
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Dec. 14-20, 2020

112820_MFB_BillingsleyJa_DickersonLa_Auburn_JH8237
All Things Bama

Alabama Stays Solid at No. 1 while Florida Slides in Polls Prior to SEC Championship

Alabama "Opening Statements" Sports illustrated cover, Sept. 13, 2010
The Saban Files

The Saban Top 100: No. 12 Trent Richardson

SEC logo, black background
All Things Bama

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 12

Jaylen Waddle with Butch Jones in the background vs. Tennessee in 2018
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 13, 2020

Alabama forward/guard Herb Jones
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Falters Late Against Clemson, 64-56

Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Apologizes to Coach K: "I Have the Utmost Respect for Him as a Coach"