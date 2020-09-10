SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: Wrong Number

Anthony Sisco

"Mom? Can I call you back?" 

Crimson Tikes: Wrong Number
Anthony Sico

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Throwback Thursday: Bear Bryant Got Shutout During First Game Against Georgia

In 1958, Georgia was thought to be be faster and more talented, but still couldn't find the end zone against Alabama

J. Bank

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 10, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 91-95

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Practice Report: Alabama Football Team's Focus This Week on 'Match my Intensity'

Crimson Tide continues camp grind with another full-scale workout in preparation for final fall scrimmage

Christopher Walsh

Where Former Alabama Players are on their NFL Week 1 Depth Charts

Not only does Alabama have more players in the NFL than any other college, but most of them are expected to start on Week 1

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Soccer Announces 2020 Schedule

The Crimson Tide will have an eight-match, conference-only season that starts on Sept. 19

UA_Athletics

Friday Night Lights Radio Preview: Week 4

Three Bama Central staffers are in the lineup

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tikes: Paddling

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama Volleyball Announces 2020 Fall Schedule

The Crimson Tide will face off against Georgia, LSU, Missouri, and Florida this season

UA_Athletics

All Things Bama Podcast: What 2021 TE Robbie Ouzts' Commitment Means Plus Alabama in the NFL Update

This show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin