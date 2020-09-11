SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: Bama Signal

Anthony Sisco

Please inform the citizens of Alabama that Tuscaloosa has earned a rest from injustice. But if the forces of evil should rise again, to cast a shadow on the heart of the city, they know who to call ... 

Crimson Tikes: Bama Signal
Anthony Sico

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tua Tagovailoa's Documentary Finally Set to Debut on Saturday

'Tagovailoa' is more than just a name, and the new documentary by FOX Sports Films titled 'TUA' shows us exactly why

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

All Things Bama Podcast: What We Are Hearing Ahead of Alabama's Final Scrimmage of Fall Camp

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Alabama DL Phil Mathis Discusses Final Scrimmage, Leadership Role

The redshirt-junior spoke to the media via Zoom on Thursday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

Throwback Thursday: Bear Bryant Got Shutout During First Game Against Georgia

In 1958, Georgia was thought to be be faster and more talented, but still couldn't find the end zone against Alabama

J. Bank

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 11, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Wrong Number

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Practice Report: Alabama Set to Wrap Up Fall Camp with Final Scrimmage

Crimson Tide holds final full workout prior to camp-closing scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Evan Neal Making Smooth Transition to Right Tackle During Fall Camp

The sophomore offensive lineman has turned many heads during camp so far, impressing in his switch to right tackle from left guard

Tyler Martin

Is Alabama's Depth Chart More or Less Important During a Pandemic Season?

From quarterback to punter, All Things CW looks at the Crimson Tide's approach to the 2020 college football season across the board, and makes some predictions

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 10, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh