Alabama Football Isn't Alone: "Every Day and Every Week is a Challenge" in SEC This Season

The hits keep coming for the Southeastern Conference, although some are taking a lot more than others.

Monday, when Alabama was making history with Nick Sanan and the Crimson Tide leading a march to Foster Auditorium, site of where George Wallace stood in 1963 to make his stance on desegregation, and held a rally against racial injustice, another standout player in the league opted out.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger broke the story that massive LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, voted a preseason All-SEC selection by SI's SEC publishers, has decided not to play this season.

The Tigers were thought to be switching to a 4-3 base defense, but without its main cog on the line may have to think twice about that. Moreover, LSU is down to just six returning starters on the entire team.

Shelvin was the fourth LSU player to opt out, joining defensive lineman Neil Farrell, safety Kary Vincent and receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

With just 25 days until the regular season gets under way, here's a snapshot of some of the things teams are dealing with:

Auburn: According to numerous reports, the football team will be down 16 players when he resumes practices Tuesday. Gus Malzahn told reporters on Sunday that nine players have tested positive for the coronavirus, and another seven are considered high risk. Two position groups have been hit hard, although which have yet to be disclosed, and school protocols require that anyone testing positive can’t return to practice for at least 17 days. Auburn canceled two practices and a scrimmage last week, although Malzahn said the latter was due to players needing the weekend off following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. "Every day and every week is a challenge," the coach said.

Kentucky: Players on the Kentucky football team decided to skip practice Thursday in support of recent social justice protests. Instead of practice, the players chose to meet and "discuss more ways to promote their influence and be a part of effective change," per a UK spokesperson. The school said in a post shared on social media that, "We stand together as a UK football family. United to promote influence to the public, to learn, understand, and embrace our racial, cultural and spiritual differences and similarities," the school said in a statement. "We are a diverse team and we want our voices and actions to influence the community to make a positive change."

Mississippi State football players were also among the first who decided not to practice Thursday, joining Boston College and South Florida in player-led protests.

LSU: There were two season altering news events to come out of Baton Rouge this last week, one affecting the team short term, the other long term. The short term news was a report this week that all but four LSU offensive linemen are quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure. It's unknown how long the players have quarantined but players who have been exposed must spend two weeks quarantining before they can return to practice. How the team handles practice over the next few weeks will be interesting. ... The other big piece of news was a devastating blow to the LSU offense as receiver Ja'Marr Chase elected to opt out of the 2020 season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. There's no denying that Chase could be a top-10 pick next spring but the team will have to hope that Terrace Marshall is ready to assume the mantle as a true No. 1. Tight end Arik Gilbert and receiver Racey McMath will also be asked to step up in a major way once the season kicks off Sept. 26. —Glen West, LSU Country

Ole Miss: The biggest news out of Ole Miss this past week, as it was at many schools across the nation and SEC, was the team skipping Friday's practice to instead march to the Square in protest of police brutality and racial injustices across the country. “I met with our leadership council last night and asked how they wanted to make their voices heard," first-year coach Lane Kiffin said. "It was good discussion, and this morning, the team decided to march in unity and use their platform to send a message. I’m proud of our players coming together for justice and change. We are going to continue to work together to improve the world around us for everyone.” It's not often a coach supports the skipping of a practice.... but did the Rebels really even do that? Ole Miss pushed the scrimmage from Saturday to Sunday and moved the off day from Sunday to Monday. Therefore, despite behind closed doors, many believe they just practiced Saturday instead of Friday when they protested. — Nathanael Gable, The Grove Report

South Carolina: Will Muschamp opted to cancel practice on Monday to allow time for his team to hold a demonstration on campus. The Gamecocks started by marching and heard a number of players speak including Jabari Ellis and Jay Urich. “Obviously you’ve seen the video, the Jacob Blake situation in Wisconsin is a horrific situation," Muschamp said after Saturday's scrimmage. "A team demonstration supporting racial equality and being totally against police brutality, our leadership group came to me on that. We want to make a statement on our campus. We’re going to do that. I think some other student athletes will join us, hopefully.” When asked if he believes the Gamecocks are rushing to the defense of Blake too hastily, Muschamp shut down the notion. “All I can tell you is what I saw on video; it wasn’t right in my opinion,” he said. “It wasn’t right in our players’ opinion and I’m gonna stand up for that.” — Chaunte'l Powell @chauntelpowell, Gamecock Digest

Vanderbilt: What's really going on at Vanderbilt is anyone's guess at the moment. Rumors have been swirling on multiple fronts, with unconfirmed reports that boosters might be behind the spread. What we do know is that the Commodores have returned to the practice field in preparation for their season opener and according to head coach Derek Mason things are going as planned at this point. Mason as been mum on what might be going on behind the scenes with his team as to the social justice movement. While other teams around the SEC have held marches, there have been no reports of such activities, or the plans for from the Commodores. Mason did speak out on the latest incident last week during his first Zoom conference call with media since the team returned to the practice field following their forced postponement because of several positive test results from players. — Greg Arias, Commodore Country