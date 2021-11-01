Alabama Football Exits Bye Week with Refreshed Mindset, Renewed Focus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Monday, Alabama football returns from its bye week to prepare for its upcoming game against LSU. While the Crimson Tide was technically off last week and without an opponent to prepare for, the team still hosted three practices to work on issues on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football.

Coming off of a bye week is an opportunity for both players and coaches to take a fresh start heading into the final stretch of the season. While Alabama sits with a record of 7-1 heading into the final four games of the regular season, now is not the time to grow complacent.

On Monday, coach Nick Saban said that he was pleased with the mindset that his team had during last week's practices despite it being a bye week.

“If you use the opportunity correctly to rest, to recover when you do have the time off, to sleep right, eat right, do all the things you need to do to try to get your body right, then you should be fresh, mentally and physically, to go into the next week," Saban said. "But every player has to sort of have the right mindset about coming back to football and getting ready to finish the season and play this week, what’s gonna be a very physical game.

"I think that the way we sort of practiced during the bye week, I was pleased with the mindset, so hopefully, we’re gonna be ready to go.”

In 2019, LSU came into Bryant-Denny Stadium as a huge threat to Alabama's then-perfect season. At the end of the night, the Crimson Tide fell to the Tigers in a 46-41 loss. With that marking the team's first loss of the season, LSU went on to play in the SEC Championship Game and was eventually crowned the national champions.

While Alabama might not have been prepared then, the team is now aiming at not making the same mistake twice. While there were certainly other factors at play during the Crimson Tide's last matchup with the Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium, lack of preparation during the bye week will not be a mistake made this season.

“Man, I think we had great preparation last week," defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said. "Everybody was locked in. Everybody was buying in to the team. You know, we didn't have no problems outside of the facility. So I think the guys had — everybody had — the right mentality coming in from the bye week and I think we just got to keep bringing it into this week as we get ready for the game.”

LSU heads into Tuscaloosa this record with an overall record of 4-4. The Tigers have already announced that they will be replacing head coach Ed Orgeron following the end of the season, and with multiple players slated to be out this weekend with injuries, it's not looking good early for LSU.

That being said, Alabama football doesn't plan on letting its foot off of the gas pedal just yet. While LSU might be having a down season, the game between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers is always a tough, physical test for both sides.

“I felt like the team showed up last week ready to work," running back Brian Robinson Jr. said. "With it being a bye week [and] not having a game to look forward to, the team still responded and came out and practiced hard and tried to get better at something with us having that time off.

"So with us coming into this week, we just gotta carry that same energy on into this week and try to have another great week of practice so we’re well prepared before LSU.”

This story will be updated with video from Monday's press conference.