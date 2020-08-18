SI.com
Alabama Practice Report: August 18, 2020

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.  Conditions were 92 degrees and sunny when the Crimson Tide hit the field Tuesday afternoon. The heat index was 96. 

It was the second of five acclimation-period practices, meaning no pads. 

Injury report: The only player who Nick Saban has referred to being out is linebacker Ale Kaho (knee). "Probably out for a few days," he said on Monday. 

Alabama has yet to announce if any players are planning to opt out.

"Well I believe if I was thinking about not playing, I wouldn’t be here right now," senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith said. "But just really getting my degree and wanting to come back and finish things the right way. I didn’t like the way we did things last year and the way we finished. Just coming back to finish things the right way this year."

Senior linebacker Dylan Moses also met with reporters on Tuesday and mentioned that safety Daniel Wright has been helping him with his on-field communication, which hints at the safety working with the first-team defense. 

Moses, who was supposed to be the equivalent of the defensive quarterback last season as the one making the play calls and adjustments, is trying to keep everyone zeroed in on the things they control: 

"I’m really focused on one game at a time, especially with my guys and all, I’m try to get them to understand that," he said. "Even in practice field you have to focus on one play at a time -- move on towards that, and our focus toward the games as well. So I try and use it in every single situation that we go into. But as far as like our readiness, and how we want to execute what we want to execute, I feel very confident, especially with me being able to be hands on with the guys, getting in the guys’ heads and being a leader on the team, you know I’m happy to be able to do that."

Alabama released a snippet of Jerome M. Adams, the Surgeon General of the United States, speaking to the team Monday evening. 

