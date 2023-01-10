Alabama Football Finishes No. 5 in Final AP Top 25 of 2022 Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday evening.
Following Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, the AP released its final rankings of the season. The Bulldogs finished unanimously as the No. 1 team in college football, with Alabama finishing as the second-highest SEC team at No. 5.
Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Tennessee finished No. 6 while LSU was next up at No. 16. Mississippi State finished the season at No. 20, while South Carolina was the final SEC team in the Top 25 at No. 23.
Here's the final AP Top 25 of the 2022 college football season.
AP Top 25 - Final Standings of 2022 Season
(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)
1. Georgia (15-0) 1,575 (63)
2. TCU (13-2) 1,484
3. Michigan (13-1) 1,438
4. Ohio State (11-2) 1,394
5. Alabama (11-2) 1,303
6. Tennessee (11-2) 1,294
7. Penn State (11-2) 1,200
8. Washington (11-2) 1,097
9. Tulane (12-2) 1,025
10. Utah (10-4) 876
11. Florida State (10-3) 814
12. USC (11-3) 795
13. Clemson (11-3) 791
14. Kansas State (10-4) 784
15. Oregon (10-3) 758
16. LSU (10-4) 757
17. Oregon State (10-3) 742
18. Notre Dame (9-4) 535
19. Troy (12-2) 322
20. Mississippi State (9-4) 320
21. UCLA (9-4) 243
22. Pittsburgh (9-4) 233
23. South Carolina (8-5) 180
24. Fresno State (10-4) 164
25. Texas (8-5) 95
Others receiving votes:
Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise State 38, Minnesota 35, Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, North Carolina State 6, Iowa 4, Louisville 3, Purdue 3, Maryland 2, Marshall 2, Cincinnati 1, Illinois 1.