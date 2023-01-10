Skip to main content

Alabama Football Finishes No. 5 in Final AP Top 25 of 2022 Season

The Crimson Tide's big win over the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl wasn't enough to gain it any more spots in the final poll.

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday evening.

Following Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, the AP released its final rankings of the season. The Bulldogs finished unanimously as the No. 1 team in college football, with Alabama finishing as the second-highest SEC team at No. 5.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Tennessee finished No. 6 while LSU was next up at No. 16. Mississippi State finished the season at No. 20, while South Carolina was the final SEC team in the Top 25 at No. 23.

Here's the final AP Top 25 of the 2022 college football season.

AP Top 25 - Final Standings of 2022 Season

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Georgia (15-0) 1,575 (63) 

2. TCU (13-2) 1,484 

3. Michigan (13-1) 1,438 

4. Ohio State (11-2) 1,394 

5. Alabama (11-2) 1,303 

6. Tennessee (11-2) 1,294 

7. Penn State (11-2) 1,200 

8. Washington (11-2) 1,097 

9. Tulane (12-2) 1,025 

10. Utah (10-4) 876 

11. Florida State (10-3) 814 

12. USC (11-3) 795 

13. Clemson (11-3) 791 

14. Kansas State (10-4) 784 

15. Oregon (10-3) 758 

16. LSU (10-4) 757 

17. Oregon State (10-3) 742 

18. Notre Dame (9-4) 535 

19. Troy (12-2) 322 

20. Mississippi State (9-4) 320 

21. UCLA (9-4) 243 

22. Pittsburgh (9-4) 233 

23. South Carolina (8-5) 180 

24. Fresno State (10-4) 164 

25. Texas (8-5) 95 

Others receiving votes:

Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise State 38, Minnesota 35, Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, North Carolina State 6, Iowa 4, Louisville 3, Purdue 3, Maryland 2, Marshall 2, Cincinnati 1, Illinois 1.

