Alabama Football Hopes To Avoid Letdown Against Ole Miss: "We Need to Continue to Improve Our Mental Toughness"

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Up-tempo offenses have given Nick Saban fits at times in the past, and in preparations for this weekend's contest against high-flying Ole Miss, the University of Alabama coach is making sure his players focus on the mental aspect of the game, to avoid any letdown this weekend in Oxford.

"Well as always this is a difficult preparation, especially for the defense," Saban said Wednesday evening during his final time addressing the media via Zoom for the week. "You know, these fastball teams that really go fast and play high tempo is hard to simulate in practice, hard to get players to respond. I think we need to continue to improve our mindset on our mental toughness, our ability to finish, finish plays, finish games, be more physical, be aggressive. We just need to do a better job of that area. Obviously we’re working hard on getting better execution, not making mental errors.

"We have a tremendous amount of respect for Ole Miss as a team."

Quarterback Matt Corral will lead the high-powered Rebels offense, but sophomore John Rhys Plumlee is a x-factor that could see more reps as he did have much success against the Crimson Tide defense a season ago, throwing for 141 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for another 109 yards and an additional score.

"Well I think you have to respect the guy, because he's such a good athlete, but he also played quarterback a lot last year and he's very capable of throwing the ball so you can't really say he's just a Wildcat guy when he's playing quarterback," Saban said. "They use him as a wide receiver. They use him as a runner back. We've just got to categorize him relative to what he's playing and try to play the plays, and he's a very capable guy and very good athlete. But we have to respect his ability to throw the ball because when we played against him last year and he was very effective as passer as well as, you know, very athletic and very fast as a quarterback. So we have to respect that."

With the Lane Kiffin era in Oxford only two games in, Saban noted what he has seen from his former assistant since he left the Alabama program almost four years ago.

"I can't really speculate on that," Saban said. "I think he's done a really good job. I made the statement that I always thought Lane would be a really, really good head coach, and I think he has been since then. But I haven't been around him to know exactly, although the product on the field that he's put out has been very good in terms of the last couple of years where he's been a head coach and certainly so far this year they have played extremely well."

While the Crimson Tide's defense will have its hands full, Alabama's offensive unit will have to prepare for what schemes Rebels co-defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and his front seven will throw at them.

"D.J.'s a really, really good coach," Saban said. "I've always had a tremendous amount of respect for him. I think he's done a great job wherever he's been. And I would assume that they'll do something a little different, but I know how difficult it is during the season to really change your scheme a lot relative to the players being able to get enough reps to be able to play all the plays and do all the things they need to do to adjust.

"I think it's a little easier to do some of that stuff on third down on a week-to-week basis. So I don't have a really good idea of anything that they would do different. I would say they'd probably move more up front against us like everybody else has."

A highly anticipated with the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs is looming for the Crimson Tide next weekend, but Saban and company know this is not an Ole Miss squad that can be looked over very easily.

"I think as a player and as a competitor you should always think that the guy you’re going to play against is the best player you play against all year and go to work every day in practice with the idea that I’m going to have to play really, really well to be able to win my matchup," Saban said. "And that’s something I really have tried to stress to our players regardless of who we’re playing, so that you can go play your best as a player. I think the most important thing. It’s going to be a challenging game on the road in the SEC. It always is.

"We’re looking forward to improving and stepping up to the challenge."