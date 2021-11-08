Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Alabama Football Kickoff Time, TV Announced for Arkansas

The Crimson Tide and the Razorbacks will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 20 in Bryant-Denny Stadium, with the game being broadcast on CBS.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The kickoff time and television network were both announced on Monday morning for Alabama football's Nov. 20 matchup against Arkansas.

The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, with the broadcast of the game taking place on CBS.

Game 11 Arkansas

The game between the Crimson Tide and the Razorbacks will be the 32nd meeting all-time for the two programs. Alabama leads the series 24-7 and currently own a 14-game winning streak over Arkansas.

The two teams last met back on Dec. 12, 2020 in Fayetteville as the final game of the 10-game, conference-only schedule due to the pandemic. Alabama walked away from the contest with a 52-3 victory.

Currently, the Crimson Tide is ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Committee Rankings. While the Razorbacks are not currently ranked in the CFP rankings, the program was ranked as high as No. 8 in the AP Top 25 earlier this season after starting the season 4-0.

Bryce Young at Arkansas
