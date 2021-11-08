Alabama Football Kickoff Time, TV Announced for Arkansas

The Crimson Tide and the Razorbacks will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 20 in Bryant-Denny Stadium, with the game being broadcast on CBS.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The kickoff time and television network were both announced on Monday morning for Alabama football's Nov. 20 matchup against Arkansas.

The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, with the broadcast of the game taking place on CBS.

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

The game between the Crimson Tide and the Razorbacks will be the 32nd meeting all-time for the two programs. Alabama leads the series 24-7 and currently own a 14-game winning streak over Arkansas.

The two teams last met back on Dec. 12, 2020 in Fayetteville as the final game of the 10-game, conference-only schedule due to the pandemic. Alabama walked away from the contest with a 52-3 victory.

Currently, the Crimson Tide is ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Committee Rankings. While the Razorbacks are not currently ranked in the CFP rankings, the program was ranked as high as No. 8 in the AP Top 25 earlier this season after starting the season 4-0.

The game will be the 32nd meeting in the all-time series, dating back to 1962. Alabama owns the series advantage, 24-7, including winning the last 14 straight contests and the last seven meetings in Tuscaloosa. The two teams last met on Dec. 12, 2020 in Fayetteville, as UA came away with a 52-3 triumph.