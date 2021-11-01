Alabama Football Kickoff Time, TV Station Announced for New Mexico State

The Crimson Tide and the Aggies will face each other inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. CT.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After nine-straight afternoon/evening games through the first two-thirds of the regular season, Alabama football will finally have its first morning game of 2021.

On Nov. 13, the Crimson Tide will take on the New Mexico State Aggies at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network, marking the first morning game for Alabama this season.

The game will be just the second meeting between the two programs. The last time the two teams faced was on Sept. 7, 2019, when the Crimson Tide downed the Aggies 62-10 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The game marks the fourth and final non-conference game for Alabama in the 2021 regular season. The Crimson Tide opened the season in Atlanta on Sept. 4 for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against the Miami Hurricanes, which resulted in a 44-13 victory for Alabama. On Sept. 25, the Crimson Tide faced the Mercer Bears in a 48-14 win.

Most recently, Alabama played against Southern Miss, with the final being a lopsided 63-14 victory in favor of the Crimson Tide.

