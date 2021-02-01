Alabama Football Lands Commitment From 2022 DE Walter Bob Jr.

Bob is the second pledge of the Crimson Tide's 2022 recruiting class

The University of Alabama is putting the final touches on a stellar 2021 recruiting class later this week on National Signing Day, but in the meantime, it added to its 2022 class on Monday.

Defensive end Walter Bob Jr. committed to the Crimson Tide per his social media and is the second member of the program's 2022 recruiting class, joining linebacker Robert Woodyard.

"First off, I would like to thank my coaching staff at AHS, my family, my friends, and anyone who supported me," Bob's statement read. "My hard work and dedication got me to this point and I'm proud to say I will be committing to the University of Alabama."

Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding is Bob's area recruiter.

Bob is a native of Lafayette, La. and attends Acadiana High School, where the 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end recorded 54 total tackles, 31 solo stops, nine sacks, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two blocked kicks during his junior campaign.

He also had a reported offer from Arkansas State.

Check out one of Bob's highlights during the Rams' 2020 LHSAA Class 5A state-title winning season:

