There's No Secret To Where Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss Will Attack the Alabama Defense

Naturally, a lot is being made about Alabama coach Nick Saban facing another former assistant coach when it visits Ole Miss on Saturday, although this time it's not just any coach. It's Lane Kiffin.

The last time they squared off was 2009, and Alabama needed last-second blocked field goal to continue its march toward an undefeated season and national championship.

The two seem polar opposites in terms of personality, which made Kiffin's time as Alabama's offensive coordinator so fascinating, plus the decision to have Steve Sarkisian call the 2016 national title.

This will be the first time we'll get to see what Kiffin might have learned about facing the Alabama defense during daily practices in Tuscaloosa. But don't expect the one-time Tennessee and USC head coach to get caught up in the moment. He's had plenty of practice at playing his former teams and coaches.

In 2014, Kiffin and his Ray-Bans were surrounded by police officers just to get into the entranceway at Neyland Stadium. Once the game began, the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 20-0 lead en route to a 34-20 victory over Butch Jones (ironically now an Alabama analyst).

Alabama's 2016 meeting with USC was also relatively low-key compared to what it could have been, although in that case many of his former coaches and players were still with the Trojans.

Among them was Clay Helton, who at the time called Kiffin “Offensively brilliantly minded.”

“One of his strengths is he’s able to find ways to get his best players the ball.”

The example he gave at the time was Alabama’s 2014 game against Florida, when former Saban assistant Will Muschamp headed the Gators.

“The first play of the game they motion [Kenyan] Drake out of the backfield and you see the linebacker go with Drake, which automatically signals man coverage,” Helton said. “You hear this whistle on TV, it’s his patented whistle when he sees something in play, [he] looks over and changes the route with Drake to a slant-and-go.”

The running back scored an 87-yard touchdown, en route to a 42-21 victory.

“Some days when you’re out there just dying, Kiffin just loves to just check, check, throw another fade, another fade,” former Crimson Tide cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “With Kiffin out there, he’s just a mastermind with the play-calling. If he sees you tired, that’s when ‘Nah, forget the route, we’re gonna check …' That’s usually how it goes.”

USC went 10-3 that year, but was crushed in the the opener, 52-6.

One of the staples with Kiffin, who like Saban comes from a football family and loves being in a part of the country where Football is King, is that he searches for something to exploit, and then relentlessly attacks it until the defense forces him to look elsewhere.

It's a big reason why USC's Marquise Lee won the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2012 after he had 118 catches for 1,721 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Alabama's Amari Cooper in 2014. His numbers were eerily similar: 124 receptions, 1727 yards and 16 touchdowns.

For this game, that will almost certainly be wide Elijah Moore in the slot, going up against a true freshman defender. He leads the nation in receiving yards per game (159.5). Kiffin likes to move him around, but the coach knows going in that he's probably not going to have a better matchup.

Moore had 227 yards in the season opener against Florida, and last week caught 10 passes for 92 yards, including the game-tying touchdown in the overtime win at Kentucky.

"He's a very good player," Saban said. "He's very quick, very explosive very sudden has a burst, he's hard to tackle, even though he's sort of not a great big guy. He's very well put together. Um, and he's hard to cover, so it's gonna be a matchup that we have to pay a lot of attention to in this game.”

Alabama will likely see two different quarterbacks, but Matt Corral is third nationally in passing efficiency (211.9). He's also first or second in the SEC in eight other offensive categories: passing yards (715), passing touchdowns (seven), total offense per game (408.0) completion percentage (.767), completions per game (23.0), yards per completion (15.54), yards per attempt (11.92) and points responsible for (44).

Malachi Moore has been Alabama's slot defender during the first two games, and Texas A & M went after him. The Aggies threw 10 passes in his direction, completing five, with the final attempt intercepted in the end zone.

His backup is also a true freshman Brian Branch, and both safeties are new starters as well. Missouri targeted safety Daniel Wright, which may be plan B for Kiffin if Malichi Moore is up for the challenge.

"He’s getting more comfortable as weeks go by; this past weekend, he had a tremendous game for us," Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II. "The sky’s the limit for him. He’s going to continue improving and getting better."

Look for a lot of Moore vs. Moore as Ole Miss tries to attack over the middle. The counter move will be to get pressure on the quarterback, thus where the game within the game that will fascinating to watch.

SEC Amps Up Penalties

ESPN reported on Thursday that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sent out an internal memo to athletic directors and coaches outlining fines and possible suspensions if they don't adhere to coronavirus protocols, including wearing masks on sidelines.

The memo stated that programs whose coaches, staff or other personnel ignore the guidelines could be assessed a $100,000 reduction in conference revenue. The amount will increase by $100,000 for each subsequent week of noncompliance.

"The imposition of any reduction in Conference revenue for failure to substantially comply with or repeated disregard of the SEC masking requirement will be determined at the Commissioner's discretion," the memo stated. "In addition, individuals who fail to comply with or disregard the masking requirement could be subject to penalties, including but not limited to, suspension for a specified period."

One word reaction: Good.

Here's hoping the SEC subsequently gets tougher with making fans wear their masks as well.

