Alabama Football Loses Another Transfer to TCU

TCU made the College Football Playoff over Alabama, and now it is taking away some of its players.

On Saturday, former Crimson Tide wide receiver JoJo Earle decided to take his talents to Fort Worth to play for head coach Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs.

Now, offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer will do the same.

After all, it does makes sense. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, where he played at All Saints Episcopal School. He was a five-star recruit out of high school, and the overall No. 6 player in the country. Brockermeyer was the No. 2 player in the state of Texas and the second-highest rated offensive lineman in the Class of 2021.

At Alabama, it simply didn't work out. Arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2021, Brockermeyer appeared in just two games. Both were this season, as he took snaps in garbage time against both UL-Monroe and Austin Peay.

Brockermeyer's brother, James Brockermeyer, is still on the Crimson Tide's roster.

Brockermeyer and fellow offensive linemen Tanner Bowles, Javion Cohen, Damieon George and Amari Knight all entered their names in the transfer portal. Bowles committed to Kentucky, while Cohen is transferring to Miami. George and Knight are still undecided on their futures.

Running back Trey Sanders is still undecided on his future as well.

