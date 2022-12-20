Skip to main content

Alabama Football Loses Another Transfer to TCU

For the second time this transfer portal season, a Crimson Tide player is headed to play for the Horned Frogs.

TCU made the College Football Playoff over Alabama, and now it is taking away some of its players.

On Saturday, former Crimson Tide wide receiver JoJo Earle decided to take his talents to Fort Worth to play for head coach Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs. 

Now, offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer will do the same.

After all, it does makes sense. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, where he played at All Saints Episcopal School. He was a five-star recruit out of high school, and the overall No. 6 player in the country. Brockermeyer was the No. 2 player in the state of Texas and the second-highest rated offensive lineman in the Class of 2021.

At Alabama, it simply didn't work out. Arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2021, Brockermeyer appeared in just two games. Both were this season, as he took snaps in garbage time against both UL-Monroe and Austin Peay.

Brockermeyer's brother, James Brockermeyer, is still on the Crimson Tide's roster.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brockermeyer and fellow offensive linemen Tanner Bowles, Javion Cohen, Damieon George and Amari Knight all entered their names in the transfer portal. Bowles committed to Kentucky, while Cohen is transferring to Miami. George and Knight are still undecided on their futures.

Running back Trey Sanders is still undecided on his future as well.

See Also:

OL Javion Cohen to Transfer to Miami

Khyree Jackson Transfers to Oregon, Joins Traeshon Holden

Traeshon Holden Transfers To Oregon

2022-23 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Transfer Tracker

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Isaiah Bond
All Things Bama

Bowl Game Providing Young Alabama Players Opportunity to Shine

By Katie Windham
Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) makes a tackle in the Crimson Tide's 49-27 win over the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 26 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
All Things Bama

Brian Branch Not Thinking about 2023 NFL Draft yet

By Austin Hannon
1962 Sugar Bowl game program, Alabama vs. Arkansas
History

Crimson Tide Top 10 Sugar Bowls: No. 4, 1962 Alabama vs. Arkansas

By Christopher Walsh
Offensive Line
All Things Bama

What Positions for Alabama Football Need the Most Help: Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama guard Brandon Miller (24) looks for an opening in the Crimson Tide's 100-90 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Dec. 17 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Bryce and Will's Last Ride and The "Brandon Miller" Game

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: On the Defense
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: On the Defense

By Anthony Sisco
Renovated Recruiting Room
Recruiting

Alabama Could Win Big During Signing Day Chaos

By Mason Smith
Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By Joey Blackwell