Alabama Football Might Replace USC with Another Opponent According to Greg Sankey

SEC Sports

Tyler Martin

Only two Southeastern Conference schools were affected by the Pac 12's decision, last week, to go to a conference-only football schedule. 

Alabama and Texas A&M. 

The Crimson Tide was set to play USC on Sept. 5 in Arlington, Tex., while the Aggies were set to host Colorado on Sept. 19 in College Station. With both games effectively cancelled, according to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, both schools could look to find other opponents to fill those dates. 

Sankey appeared on Fox Sports Radio's Outkick the Coverage with host Clay Travis on Wednesday morning to discuss the upcoming season.

“The opportunities will be there,” Sankey said. “We’re not alone in having lost non-conference games because of other conference decisions, and so, all of these football programs that have lost opportunities are now looking for games, as well. The good news is, even though we’ve had those two that have slipped away, there will be opportunities for both Alabama and Texas A&M to find other opponents should they move down that pathway.”

Both schools do not have long to find a new opponent given the timeliness of it all, but Sankey noted that a decision would come in due time.

“We’ve talked about the interest and opportunities,” Sankey said. “I’ve not asked them, ‘When will you make this decision? And when that might be announced?’ The honest, direct answer is that I don’t know when they’ll make the decision and I don’t when they’ll announce, but I’m certain if they do make that additional game happen that we’ll hear about it in the right time frame.”

The commissioner also shared that there has been optimism surrounding the number of positive COVID-19 cases falling among SEC schools since they have reopened for workouts. 

"Yeah, that’s correct and down to zero,” Sankey said. “Our programs are obligated to report locally and to their health officials. They do that appropriately and there has been learning. In fact, our comment has been there repeatedly and part of what I expect to happen upon to campus is a lot more information spread even more broadly about behavioral changes that have to take place because of the virus that is around us.”

With the MLB starting up next week and NFL training camp gearing up at the end of the month, Sankey and conference officials will look to those two leagues to see how they handle the coronavirus.

“I actually have a list of events," Sankey said. "Major League Baseball, who will move people around. They’re not in a bubble. They’re going to be moving their umpires around. That’s really an important set of information. The start of NFL training camp is an important opportunity for us to view with football practice taking place. We’ve got time before our practices are scheduled to adjust.”

Lastly, Sankey made it clear that there is the possibility that some conferences play a full season, some play league games only, and some might not even play at all.

