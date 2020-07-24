Alabama's Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle all Named to Maxwell Watch List

Alabama had three players listed among the 90 preseason candidates for the Maxwell Award watch list, announced Friday morning.

Running back Najee Harris, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and wide receiver/return specialist Jaylen Waddle are all up for the national player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club of Philadelphia.

Indiana, Louisville and Memphis were the only other teams to have three candidates among the 90 players, while 17 other schools had two.

Although the Maxwell Awards dates back to 1937, Alabama's three winners have all been over the last seven seasons: Tua Tagovailoa in 2018, Derrick Henry in 2015 and AJ McCarron in 2013.

Per Alabama's release:

Najee Harris

One of the nation’s top running back prospects who passed up the 2020 NFL Draft to return for his senior season

Accumulated 2,377 career rushing yards in three seasons to rank 15 all-time at UA

Recorded seven career 100-plus yard rushing games, six of which came a season ago

Earned the starting tailback role and put together a standout season in 2019

Contributed 20 scores (13 rushing, seven receiving) to tie for fourth in UA single-season ranks for touchdowns scored

Totaled 1,224 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 209 carries while adding 27 catches for 304 yards and seven scores as a junior

DeVonta Smith

Returns for his senior season, providing the Crimson Tide offense with one of the top big-play threats in all of college football

Played in 41 career games with 21 starts to his name

Accumulated 2,109 yards and 23 touchdowns on 118 catches in three seasons

Averaging 17.9 yards per catch for his career to rank second all-time at Alabama

Led the Tide in receiving yards as a junior with 1,256, a total that ranked third in the SEC and tied for eighth in the country

Added 14 receiving scores to rank third in the conference and tied for fifth nationally in 2019

Jaylen Waddle

Dangerous wideout and returner who is a threat to score every time he has the ball in his hands

Started six games and played in 28 total during his two seasons at the Capstone

Accumulated 1,408 yards and 13 touchdowns on 78 catches at wideout for his career

Added 720 yards and two scores for an average of 20.0 yards per return in the punt game

Earned first team All-America honors and was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year as a sophomore

Led the nation and shattered the former Alabama single-season mark for punt return average at 24.4 yards per return with 20 for 487 yards and a score a year ago

Also assumed kickoff returner duties late last season, racking up 175 yards and a touchdown on just five returns

Totaled 1,227 all-purpose yards as a sophomore, contributing 560 yards receiving and five yards rushing to go with his kick and punt return totals

Alabama players on preseason watch lists

RB Najee Harris, Doak Walker, Maxwell

QB Mac Jones, Davey O'Brien

LB Dylan Moses, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Chuck Bednarik, Dick Butkus

DB Patrick Surtain II, Chuck Bednarik

LB Shane Lee, Dick Butkus

TE Carl Tucker Jr., John Mackey

WR DeVonta Smith, Fred Biletnikoff, Maxwell

WR Jaylen Waddle Fred Biletnikoff, Hornung Award, Maxwell

TE Miller Forristall, Wuerffel Trophy