Alabama Football Names Five Players of the Week Following Missouri

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football named five players of the week following the Crimson Tide's 38-19 victory over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday.

Redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones and junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle earned offensive player of the week honors while sophomore linebacker Christian Harris and junior defensive back Josh Jobe were named players of the week on defense.

Sophomore defensive back DeMarcco Hellams was the sole recipient for player of the week from the Crimson Tide special teams unit.

Here is the list of players as well as their accomplishments straight from Alabama Athletics:

OFFENSE

Mac Jones

Efficient in his season-opening start, going 18-of-24 for 249 yards and two scores

Found Jaylen Waddle on two occasions for scoring plays of 18 and 23 yards

The redshirt junior averaged 13.8 yards per completion with a long connection of 46

Jaylen Waddle

Hauled in a career-best and team-high tying eight receptions to kick off his junior season

Paced the Crimson Tide wideouts with 134 yards receiving and two touchdowns from 18 and 23 yards out

Averaged 16.8 yards per reception while converting six first downs on only nine targets against Mizzou

DEFENSE

Christian Harris

Got the starting nod at will linebacker in the season opener

The sophomore totaled six tackles on the night

Tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 2.0 (-11 yards), including one sack (-10 yards)

Helped a Crimson Tide defense that accumulated 8.0 tackles for loss (-37 yards), its most in a single game since 2018

Josh Jobe

Earned the start at corner to begin his junior campaign and turned in another stellar performance following an impressive effort in the Citrus Bowl to close out 2019

Finished second on the team in tackles with seven solo stops

Added one sack (-4 yards) to go with a forced fumble and a pass breakup

Played a key role on the Tide defense that limited MU to only 253 passing yards on 39 attempts

SPECIAL TEAMS

DeMarcco Hellams