Nick Saban: Coaching Continuity has been Crucial For This Year's Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama coach Nick Saban used a word that doesn't often come out of his mouth with reporters very often on Monday evening:

"Excited."

Saban used it during a Zoom teleconference in regards to adding former Crimson Tide player Freddie Roach to the staff as a defensive line coach.

"He's brought great energy and enthusiasm," Saban said. "He's very knowledgable. He has great pride in his performance in terms of what he's trying to do. The players respond to him really, really well.

"I think it's very helpful to the chemistry of our staff to have that kind of personality added to the defensive staff.

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding used the same word with Roach, a former Crimson Tide linebacker, energy.

"I think the kids relate to him more," Golding said. "But it’s not a buddy system. He’s on their [rear], he’s gonna make sure they do things right. He does a great job of understanding the defense."

Even though Saban was disappointed in how the 2019 season played out, Roach's addition stood out another way is that he was the only change from last year.

It came following two straight years in which a majority of the 10-man coaching staff was replaced.

After having to hire six new assistants, and having all new coordinators in 2018, Saban looked for a more experienced, well-rounded group that he was already pretty familiar with for last year.

With Roach, though, he brought in the one thing that may have been lacking, a younger element.

Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian drew some head coaching interest during the offseason, especially from Colorado, but instead got a lucrative deal to stay put for another year in Tuscaloosa.

“You know, it’s always flattering when people express interest in you," he said. "I had already left Coach Saban once in 2016 and I just felt like the timing wasn’t right. He’s been too good to me. Alabama’s been too good to me. I love these players. The administration has been tremendous so all in all, we’ve got a lot left to accomplish.

"For me personally, this just felt like the right thing at the right time. This is where I need to be right now in my life."

Considering how unpredictable and crazy everything has been so far during the coronavirus pandemic, the extra stability might go a long way.

"I don't think there's any question about it, the continuity has been a real asset for us this year," Saban said.

