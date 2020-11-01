Nick Saban's Birthday Wish Came True Against Mississippi State, and the Shutout was a Nice Gift

What do you get the most successful coach in college football history as a birthday gift?

A shutout works.

Saturday night, the Alabama football team wrapped up its first part of this crazy season with its most impressive win so far, 41-0 over Mississippi State.

Granted, it was a bit gift-wrapped as the Bulldogs are still getting used to having Mike Leach running things in Starkville. They were short-handed and had their quarterback knocked out of the game as well.

Regardless, this was football annihilation at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama had a jaw-dropping edge in total yards of 337-38 at halftime. It was the fewest yards allowed in a first half since the 2016 Crimson Tide limited Auburn to only 31 yards.

The Bulldogs had no running game and played more quarterbacks (three) than had converted third-down opportunities (two). They were outscored by the Crimson Tide defense, and outgained by wide receiver DeVonta Smith (203 receiving yards compared to 200 total yards).

No. 2 Alabama wasn't exactly dealing with the Air Raid offense that Leach is known for, yet that shouldn't take away from the shutout — especially this year. With the added distractions and concerns, the 2020 season might be remembered as being the toughest to navigate, and it's not going to get any easier.

"(I was) really concerned about this week," Saban said. "We got a lot of guys kind of beat up, a lot of guys had to miss practice. They had to really choose energy over their feelings in this game. I was really pleased with the way we came out and played, especially in the first half, especially on defense.

"This was a good win for us."

Consequently, there was a lot to unpack after this one was wrapped up.

After losing wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to a season-ending ankle injury last week, no one quite knew how this team would react. It did pretty well.

It ran the ball effectively against the SEC's top-ranked defense (coming in). It passed it even better after a bit of a slow start.

Despite having a dropped touchdown pass and a penalty, Smith showed that he's ready to be the man at his position regardless of the other wide receivers. In the process, he tied Amari Cooper's record of 31 career touchdowns and became the first player in SEC history with multiple games with four receiving touchdowns.

“There are a lot of things that impress me about him," Leach said. "One, as a receiver, he tracks the ball really well, and not all receivers do. There are a lot of receivers that are good at catching balls if they are right at them. He’s good at tracking balls, in other words, kind of a center fielder when it comes off the bat and the guy runs and is standing right where the thing's going to land. He’s good at that, and he’s obviously an explosive guy and everybody knew that.

"The other thing I was impressed with is how competitive he is from one snap to the next. He’s a very good example to pretty much anybody on our team.”

Even better for Saban, in terms of enjoying his 69th birthday, was the continuing improvement of the defense.

Two weeks ago it shut out Georgia in the second half of a 42-24 win, and subsequently continued to make strides against Tennessee.

Against Mississippi State it got off the field. The Bulldogs failed to convert their first 10 third-down opportunities, and finished just 2 for-15. They went three-and-out on six of their first seven possessions.

The same defensive unit that got in a 63-48 shootout at Ole Miss on Oct. 10, has really started to look like an Alabama defense.

"I think that made them mad," Smith said. "Everyone talking down at them just made them hungrier."

It translated into six tackles for a loss and two sacks, plus eight quarterback hurries. Alabama also had three turnovers, including a fumble and two interceptions, while breaking up nine passes.

An interception in the end zone by senior linebacker Dylan Moses helped preserve the shutout.

A pick-six by junior cornerback Patrick Surtain II extended Alabama's streak of scoring at least 35 points to 19 straight games.

Maybe one of them should have given the ball to Saban with a candle on top.

"It was good to see them do it against another team because in practice I see it all the time," quarterback Mac Jones said.

This was just what Alabama needed going into its bye, although on Sunday the talk will mistakenly be on whether the Crimson Tide should be No. 1. Should the pollsters flip the top teams Alabama's incredible record run of being atop the AP Top 25 at some point of every season since 2008 will continue.

No. 1 Clemson, which didn't wow anyone against Syracuse last week, was fortunate to beat Boston College on Saturday. Dabo Swinney has already announced that quarterback Trevor Lawrence won't play against Notre Dame next week.

Jones, who was 24-for-31, for 291 yards, four touchdown passes and no turnovers (for a 198.9 passer rating) has put up comparable numbers while facing tougher opponents. Alabama's had more impressive wins (Texas A & M and Georgia), plus its defense is now playing better.

The tackling is improving. The line is applying more pressure. The interior secondary is looking less like a group of young players who should be constantly targeted.

Thus, the real takeaway from Mississippi State victory: Alabama may be 6-0, but is still improving.

"It's great to win on your birthday," Saban said.

True. But going into November knowing that your best football is probably still ahead of you is even better.

