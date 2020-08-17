SI.com
Linebacker Ale Kaho Sidelined With Knee Injury, Nick Saban Doesn't Address If Any Alabama Players have Opted Out

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama coach Nick Saban announced that linebacker Ale Kaho missed the start of fall camp due to a slight knee injury, but said he wouldn't address whether if any Crimson Tide had opted out of the 2020 season. 

"We are going to keep all those issues internal," Saban said. "The players have asked me to do that, and I agree with them."

Saban added that any players will be able to make an announcement at the appropriate time. 

The coach said Kaho will be out a few day. 

The reserve linebacker has primarily been a special teams player. His three blocked punts in 2019 were the second most in Alabama single-season history. Kaho also had 20 tackles with one for loss.

Saban mentioned that all players coming off injuries, including linebacker Dylan Moses, are practicing and had been going all spring and summer. 

"Yeah, they've been going," he said. "Not a problem."

This story will be updated

