Alabama Football Retains No. 1 Spot in Latest CFP Rankings

The Crimson Tide maintained first place heading into the final game of the regular season at Arkansas

Alabama football maintained its place as the No. 1 team in the nation as the third round of College Football Playoff rankings was released on Tuesday night.

The Crimson Tide maintained its top spot after beating LSU in Baton Rouge by a margin of 55-17 last Saturday night. Alabama now gears up to close out the regular season at Arkansas this coming Saturday morning.

The remainder of the top six teams in the CFP remained unchanged, with Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Florida taking the second through sixth spots, respectively.

Regarding the SEC, it should be noted that Missouri is now ranked at No. 25. Both Alabama and Florida have beaten the 5-3 Tigers, adding to both teams respective resumes.

Here is the full top 25 from the third week of the College Football Playoff Rankings:

2020 College Football Playoff Rankings - Week 15

1. Alabama (9-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Clemson (9-1)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Florida (8-1)

7. Iowa State (8-2)

8. Cincinnati (8-0)

9. Georgia (6-2)

10. Miami (8-1)

11. Oklahoma (7-2)

12. Indiana (6-1)

13. Coastal Carolina (10-0)

14. Northwestern (5-1)

15. USC (3-0)

17. North Carolina (7-3)

18. BYU (9-1)

19. Louisiana (9-1)

20. Texas (6-3)

21. Colorado (3-0)

22. Oklahoma State (6-3)

23. NC State (8-3)

24. Tulsa (6-1)

25. Missouri (5-3)