All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Alabama Football Retains No. 1 Spot in Latest CFP Rankings

The Crimson Tide maintained first place heading into the final game of the regular season at Arkansas
Author:
Publish date:

Alabama football maintained its place as the No. 1 team in the nation as the third round of College Football Playoff rankings was released on Tuesday night.

The Crimson Tide maintained its top spot after beating LSU in Baton Rouge by a margin of 55-17 last Saturday night. Alabama now gears up to close out the regular season at Arkansas this coming Saturday morning.

The remainder of the top six teams in the CFP remained unchanged, with Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Florida taking the second through sixth spots, respectively.

Regarding the SEC, it should be noted that Missouri is now ranked at No. 25. Both Alabama and Florida have beaten the 5-3 Tigers, adding to both teams respective resumes.

Here is the full top 25 from the third week of the College Football Playoff Rankings:

2020 College Football Playoff Rankings - Week 15

1. Alabama (9-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Clemson (9-1)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Florida (8-1)

7. Iowa State (8-2)

8. Cincinnati (8-0)

9. Georgia (6-2)

10. Miami (8-1)

11. Oklahoma (7-2)

12. Indiana (6-1)

13. Coastal Carolina (10-0)

14. Northwestern (5-1)

15. USC (3-0)

17. North Carolina (7-3)

18. BYU (9-1)

19. Louisiana (9-1)

20. Texas (6-3)

21. Colorado (3-0)

22. Oklahoma State (6-3)

23. NC State (8-3)

24. Tulsa (6-1)

25. Missouri (5-3)

120520_MFB_SabanNi_Team_LSU_KG3643
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Retains No. 1 Spot in Latest CFP Rankings

Landon Dickerson leads the offensive line, 2020 Kentucky
All Things Bama

Alabama Fan-Favorite Center Landon Dickerson Puts Fun in Football: "I Enjoy Every Second of Every Day"

Henry Ruggs III, Miracle in the Meadowlands
BamaCentral+

Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 13

Pro Athlete of the Week Graphic
All Things Bama

Henry Ruggs III is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Offensive line, Landon Dickerson
All Things Bama

Alabama's Heisman Hopefuls Have Only Crimson Tide Offensive Line to Thank For Success

Jalen Hurts, black and white
The Saban Files

The Saban Top 100: No. 17 Jalen Hurts

Crimson Tikes: The Slim Reaper
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Slim Reaper

E.J. Junior
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 8, 2020

Reuben Foster
The Saban Files

The Saban Top 100: No. 18 Reuben Foster