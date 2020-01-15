Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 15, 2020

Today is ... National Hat Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Men's basketball: Auburn at Alabama, 8 p.m., CT, ESPN2, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

Former Alabama and current Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs capped off his rookie season earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors from the Pro Football Writers of America. He played in 13 games, rushing for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns. Jacobs also caught 20 passes for 166 yards.

Alabama sophomore Kensey McMahon was named the SEC's swimmer of the week after she helped lead the Crimson Tide to a victory over Florida State. The All-American won three of the Crimson Tide's eight individual events in route to the 180-120 win.

The Alabama soccer team welcomed three new players as early enrollees for the spring semester. Midfielder/forward Taylor Carter and defender Gessica Skorka are true freshman, while goalkeeper McKinley Crone is a junior transfer from Oklahoma. Crone pitched seven shutouts and recorded 212 saves during her time as a Sooner.

Alabama volleyball added right-side hitter Kennedy Muckelroy, a sophomore transfer from Florida Atlantic. She appeared in 15 matches for the Owls, totaling 55 kills, a .293 hitting percentages and eight blocks.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

234 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 15, 1961: Jeremiah Castille was born in Columbus, Ga.

January 15, 1967: Former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr was named the most valuable player of the first Super Bowl after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 35-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

January 15, 1957: Marty Lyons was born in Takoma Park, Md.

January 16, 2007: Nick Saban made one of his final additions for his first coaching staff at Alabama, adding the man who would be the position coach for two Heisman Trophy winners, Mark Ingram Jr. and Derrick Henry. Burton Burns was hired from Clemson to be the Crimson Tide’s running backs coach and associate head coach.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Anyone can support a team that is winning - it takes no courage. But to stand behind a team to defend a team when it is down and really needs you, that takes a lot of courage.” – Bart Starr

We'll leave you with this ...