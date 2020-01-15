Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 15, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Hat Day 

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results 

No games scheduled 

BamaCentral Daily Video 

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama and current Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs capped off his rookie season earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors from the Pro Football Writers of America. He played in 13 games, rushing for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns. Jacobs also caught 20 passes for 166 yards. 
  • Alabama sophomore Kensey McMahon was named the SEC's swimmer of the week after she helped lead the Crimson Tide to a victory over Florida State. The All-American won three of the Crimson Tide's eight individual events in route to the 180-120 win. 
  • The Alabama soccer team welcomed three new players as early enrollees for the spring semester. Midfielder/forward Taylor Carter and defender Gessica Skorka are true freshman, while goalkeeper McKinley Crone is a junior transfer from Oklahoma. Crone pitched seven shutouts and recorded 212 saves during her time as a Sooner. 
  • Alabama volleyball added right-side hitter Kennedy Muckelroy, a sophomore transfer from Florida Atlantic. She appeared in 15 matches for the Owls, totaling 55 kills, a .293 hitting percentages and eight blocks. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

234 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 15, 1961: Jeremiah Castille was born in Columbus, Ga. 

January 15, 1967: Former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr was named the most valuable player of the first Super Bowl after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 35-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Coliseum. 

January 15, 1957: Marty Lyons was born in Takoma Park, Md. 

January 16, 2007: Nick Saban made one of his final additions for his first coaching staff at Alabama, adding the man who would be the position coach for two Heisman Trophy winners, Mark Ingram Jr. and Derrick Henry. Burton Burns was hired from Clemson to be the Crimson Tide’s running backs coach and associate head coach.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Anyone can support a team that is winning - it takes no courage. But to stand behind a team to defend a team when it is down and really needs you, that takes a lot of courage.” – Bart Starr

We'll leave you with this ...

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tide in Transition: Alabama has to Regroup in the Secondary, but is Prepared to do Just That

Crimson Tide's defensive backs won't just be Patrick Surtain II and a bunch of question marks

Christopher Walsh

Alabama No. 8 in Final AP Top 25 Poll

Crimson Tide only moved up one spot after Citrus Bowl win over Michigan

Christopher Walsh

by

Bostonfan1967

Alabama Running Back Jerome Ford Will Transfer to Cincinnati

Former four-star recruit leaving Tuscaloosa for Cincinnati

Tyler Martin

Ready or Not, Here Comes Undefeated No. 4 Auburn to Coleman Coliseum

Crimson Tide men’s basketball would like nothing better than to hand rival first loss of season

Christopher Walsh

Derrick Henry the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for a Third Straight Time

Derrick Henry continues to show why he is one of the best running backs in the NFL

Tyler Martin

CFP Title Game Odds: Everything From Which Team is Favored to What President Trump Might do

Everything you wanted to know about Clemson and LSU, and then some

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Softball Aiming to Make a Very Good Team Even Better in 2020

Crimson Tide coach Patrick Murphy might have his best pitching staff to date

Christopher Walsh

by

Rita McLawhorn

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 14, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Tide in Transition: Alabama Would Still Like to Add to More Veteran Tight End Group

Nick Saban has made it clear he'd like to land another tight end for 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

Shane Lee, Evan Neal Named to FWAA-Shaun Alexander Freshman All-American Team

Crimson Tide tandem among only four SEC players selected to FWAA's Freshman All-American Team

Christopher Walsh