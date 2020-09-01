Alabama Practice Report: Bryce Young Returns, Crimson Tide Begins Toughest Stretch of Camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team hit the meat of its fall camp, beginning a two week stretch that will build up to its final scrimmage in preparation for the 2020 season.

Coming off last weekend's scrimmage, the Crimson Tide returned to the practice fields and were met by steamy conditions Tuesday afternoon. It was partly cloudy and 89 degrees, but the heat index was at 101.

Of note, Alabama released a photo that showed freshman quarterback Bryce Young at practice. He was out last week and missed Saturday's scrimmage.

Linebacker Ale Kaho (knee) was back practicing as well, and not in a black, no-contact jersey. The team worked in full pads.

Alabama traditionally pushes the players the hardest during the middle of camp, and then eases off before the start of the season, which this year has been pushed back to Sept. 26.

In other words, if someone's going to pin down a starting job, he better do it now.

One spot to keep an eye on is center, where senior Chris Owens is trying to hold off Darren Dalcourt, and Emil Ekiyor Jr. is also an option.

"Those two guys can play and I think both those guys have done very, very well," Nick Saban said. "They made improvements, and I think they have good knowledge and experience. And these guys are — Darrian is only playing center. Everybody else is moving around to play. We’ve also played Emil at center some too. He’s done a nice job, and he’s done a nice job of developing at guard.

"I think we need to develop depth on the offensive line. I think the experience shows in all those players and I think if we can stay healthy there, we can have a pretty good offensive line."

One of the tricky things this year is that a team could suddenly be without numerous players due to contract tracing of the coronavirus. Consequently, depth is considered crucial at every spot.

“I think overall the first two weeks have been pretty good," senior center Chris Owens said. "We’re building depth, and depth is never a bad thing to have on the team. You want to have as many possible starters you can on the team because you never know, especially in a year like this. If someone were to go down or get sick, we need as many bodies as we can.

"[Saban’s] right. We need to continue to build depth, and I do believe over these past couple of weeks we’ve come together and we have more guys playing more positions than I’ve ever seen here. As long as we can continue to do that, then I think we will be just fine as a group up front.”

Saban is expected to meet with reporters Wednesday evening.