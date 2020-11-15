Alabama Football Remains Securely in First Place in Latest Polls

Alabama football tightened its grip on first place in both the Amway Coaches and AP Top 25 polls this week.

While the Crimson Tide did not play on Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns at LSU, the team still managed to bring in 60 first-place votes in the AP poll as well as 57 in the Amway poll.

Notre Dame also remains in second place in both polls after defeating Clemson last weekend in South Bend and taking care of business at Boston College on Saturday. Ohio State remains in third despite having only played three games so far this season due to a delayed start by the Big Ten.

Here is a look at the latest polls:

AP Top 25

Ranking, first-place votes, points, record

1. Alabama (60) 1,548 6-0

2. Notre Dame (1) 1,467 8-0

3. Ohio State (1) 1,445 3-0

4. Clemson 1,355 7-1

5. Texas A & M 1,240 5-1

6. Florida 1,222 5-1

7. Cincinnati 1,198 7-0

8. BYU 1,094 8-0

9. Indiana 997 4-0

10. Wisconsin 950 2-0

11. Oregon 949 2-0

12. Miami (Fla.) 940 7-1

13. Georgia 824 4-2

14. Oklahoma State 750 5-1

T-15. Coastal Carolina 557 7-0

T-15. Marshall 557 7-0

17. Iowa State 498 5-2

18. Oklahoma 497 5-2

19. Northwestern 378 4-0

20. Southern Cal 377 2-0

21. Liberty 307 8-0

22. Texas 296 5-2

23. Auburn 187 4-2

24. Louisiana 177 7-1

25. Tulsa 155 4-1

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1

Amway Coaches Poll

Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes

1. Alabama 6-0 1545 (57)

2. Notre Dame 8-0 1468 (3)

3. Ohio State 3-0 1430 (2)

4. Clemson 7-1 1349

5. Florida 5-1 1232

6. Texas A & M 5-1 1230

7. Cincinnati 7-0 1168

8. Brigham Young 8-0 1100

9. Miami 7-1 987

10. Indiana 4-0 983

11. Georgia 4-2 879

12. Wisconsin 2-0 853

13. Oregon 2-0 849

14. Oklahoma State 5-1 790

15. Marshall 7-0 572

16. Iowa State 5-2 543

17. Oklahoma 5-2 492

18. Coastal Carolina 7-0 485

19. Southern California 2-0 384

20. Northwestern 4-0 362

21. Auburn 4-2 317

22. Liberty 8-0 305

23. Texas 5-2 219

24. North Carolina 6-2 153

25. UL Lafayette 7-1 137

Others receiving votes: Tulsa 67; Utah 35; Southern Methodist 28; Appalachian State 24; Purdue 22; Missouri 19; Kentucky 19; Arkansas 13; Nevada 12; San Jose State 11; Boise State 11; Army 11; Memphis 10; Maryland 10; Boston College 10; Tennessee 6; Washington 4; Kansas State 3; Colorado 3.