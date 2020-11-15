SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Football Remains Securely in First Place in Latest Polls

Joey Blackwell

Alabama football tightened its grip on first place in both the Amway Coaches and AP Top 25 polls this week.

While the Crimson Tide did not play on Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns at LSU, the team still managed to bring in 60 first-place votes in the AP poll as well as 57 in the Amway poll.

Notre Dame also remains in second place in both polls after defeating Clemson last weekend in South Bend and taking care of business at Boston College on Saturday. Ohio State remains in third despite having only played three games so far this season due to a delayed start by the Big Ten.

Here is a look at the latest polls:

AP Top 25

Ranking, first-place votes, points, record

1. Alabama (60) 1,548 6-0

2. Notre Dame (1) 1,467 8-0

3. Ohio State (1) 1,445 3-0

4. Clemson 1,355 7-1

5. Texas A&M 1,240 5-1

6. Florida 1,222 5-1

7. Cincinnati 1,198 7-0

8. BYU 1,094 8-0

9. Indiana 997 4-0

10. Wisconsin 950 2-0

11. Oregon 949 2-0

12. Miami (Fla.) 940 7-1

13. Georgia 824 4-2

14. Oklahoma State 750 5-1

T-15. Coastal Carolina 557 7-0

T-15. Marshall 557 7-0

17. Iowa State 498 5-2

18. Oklahoma 497 5-2

19. Northwestern 378 4-0

20. Southern Cal 377 2-0

21. Liberty 307 8-0

22. Texas 296 5-2

23. Auburn 187 4-2

24. Louisiana 177 7-1

25. Tulsa 155 4-1

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1

Amway Coaches Poll

Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes

1. Alabama 6-0 1545 (57)

2. Notre Dame 8-0 1468 (3)

3. Ohio State 3-0 1430 (2)

4. Clemson 7-1 1349

5. Florida 5-1 1232

6. Texas A&M 5-1 1230

7. Cincinnati 7-0 1168

8. Brigham Young 8-0 1100

9. Miami 7-1 987

10. Indiana 4-0 983

11. Georgia 4-2 879

12. Wisconsin 2-0 853

13. Oregon 2-0 849

14. Oklahoma State 5-1 790

15. Marshall 7-0 572

16. Iowa State 5-2 543

17. Oklahoma 5-2 492

18. Coastal Carolina 7-0 485

19. Southern California 2-0 384

20. Northwestern 4-0 362

21. Auburn 4-2 317

22. Liberty 8-0 305

23. Texas 5-2 219

24. North Carolina 6-2 153

25. UL Lafayette 7-1 137

Others receiving votes: Tulsa 67; Utah 35; Southern Methodist 28; Appalachian State 24; Purdue 22; Missouri 19; Kentucky 19; Arkansas 13; Nevada 12; San Jose State 11; Boise State 11; Army 11; Memphis 10; Maryland 10; Boston College 10; Tennessee 6; Washington 4; Kansas State 3; Colorado 3.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Nov. 16-22, 2020

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Nov. 16-22, 2020, plus the latest coronavirus figures

Christopher Walsh

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 8

After eight weeks of play, Alabama maintained the top spot this week despite its game at LSU being postponed

Joey Blackwell

How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide, TV Time, SEC Schedule

After an extra off week, the Alabama football team aims to play its first game of the 2020 season as the No. 1 team in the polls

Christopher Walsh

2021 Guard JD Davison Signs With Alabama Basketball

The elite in-state point guard inks on the dotted line with the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama's Keon Ellis Fitting Into Blue-Collar Culture: "He's Capable of Being One of the Better Two-Way Players in the SEC"

JUCO transfer Keon Ellis could end up being one of the more underrated, pivotal signings from the 2020 recruiting class thanks to his offensive efficiency and defensive prowess

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 15, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 10: Levi Wallace Placed on Bills COVID-19 List

Numerous former Crimson Tide players have interesting matchups in the NFL this weekend including rookie wide receivers Henry Ruggs III vs. Jerry Jeudy

Kristi F. Patick

The Saban Top 100: No. 36-40

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Basketball Forward James Rojas Looks to Rebound after Injury

After missing last season due to a knee injury that required surgery, Rojas is back to prove his worth for the Crimson Tide in 2020

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Misses Jaylen Waddle's Play-Making, but Offense Aims to be Just as Efficient

All Things CW examines how Alabama is moving forward without injured receiver Jaylen Waddle, and another area of concern, penalties

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell