Three Good Reasons Why Alabama Is The SEC Favorite And Could Return To The College Football Playoff

Christopher Walsh

Even tough Alabama had nine players selected in the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 2020 Crimson Tide still has a lot of talent on the roster. 

Granted, some of the departures were key players, but Dylan Moses returns at interior linebacker, Najee Harris could be poised for a record-setting season at running back, and there's always Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith at wide receiver. 

That's a lot of returning firepower.

Talent is one of three good reasons why Alabama is the odds-on favorite to not only come out on top in the Southeastern Conference again, but return to the College Football Playoff.

Another is that the Crimson Tide nearly kept its entire coaching staff from last season, something it hasn't done in quite a while. 

So how will Nick Saban and Alabama fare regardless of when or how the 2020 season might be played? 

We broke it down, including with the gambling angle from SI's insider, Frankie Taddeo. 

Per BetOnline, Alabama is the favored to win the SEC over reigning national champion LSU.

  1. Alabama 5/6
  2. Louisiana State 11/4
  3. Georgia 3/1
  4. Florida 6/1
  5. Auburn 14/1
  6. Texas A&M 16/1
  7. Tennessee 66/1
  8. Kentucky 100/1
  9. Mississippi State 100/1
  10. Missouri 100/1
  11. Ole Miss 100/1
  12. South Carolina 100/1
  13. Arkansas 250/1
  14. Vanderbilt 250/1 

Interestingly enough, the odds don't line up with the over/under odds on season win totals, although schedule and division difficulty comes into play as the SEC West is arguably the toughest in college football. 

The top teams: 

  • Alabama 10 1/2
  • LSU 9 1/2
  • Georgia 10 1/2
  • Florida 9 1/2
  • Auburn 8 1/2
  • Texas A&M 9 1/2
  • Tennessee 7 1/2

Of course, another driving factor is simply this: Are you really ready to bet against Saban?

