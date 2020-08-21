SI.com
Among Alabama's Special Teams and Tight Ends, One Player Clearly Stands Out: Jaylen Waddle

Christopher Walsh

When it comes to the two areas that Jeff Banks coaches for Alabama, special teams and tight ends, there's one name that clearly stands out on the 2020 Crimson Tide:

Jaylen Waddle. 

Perhaps the biggest mystery to Alabama's 2019 season may be how he wasn't named a consensus All-American. Granted, Waddle was selected first-team by the Football Writers Association of America and the Sporting News, which were two of the five sources the NCAA used for determining unanimous and consensus status, along with second-team status from the Associated Press. 

All he did was lead the nation by a wide margin in punt return average (24.4 yards) en route to being named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year. 

There was also that thing about scoring four touchdowns against Auburn, three on receptions and a 98-yard kicker return. 

“I think people try to make this like I’m a returner that plays receiver, but I work really hard at receiver,” Waddle said. “So I’m a receiver who returns punts.”

Well, when someone averages 20.0 yards per return for his career, he should be able to claim to be both. To put into perspective, Javier Arenas, who is now on the Alabama staff and helping Waddle, holds the Crimson Tide record at 14.1 yards.

The NCAA record (since 1976) is 17.9 by Dan Sheldon at Northern Illinois in 2001-04. The minimum to qualify is 50 career returns, and Waddle has just 36 – and most teams are doing everything they can to kicking the ball to him.

That makes it highly unlikely he’ll catch Arenas’ career yards total of 1,752, which is second all-time (Wes Walker, 1,761 yards at Texas Tech, 2000-3), as Waddle only has 720 career yards. Nevertheless, one can easily see why opponents are so afraid of him, and what he can do with the ball in open territory.

While Banks is obviously going to be plugging numerous players into roles on special teams (look for sophomore Will Reichard to have a solid comeback season after suffering a hip injury in 2019, and for both Alabama's coverage and return units to be top-notch), he might be doing the same at tight end. 

Redshirt senior Miller Forristall is established leader of the position group, but Carl Tucker transferred in from North Carolina. Major Tennison and Jahleel Billingsley both earned more playing time last season, and converted linebacker Cameron Latu is probably the most athletic of the lot.

Moreover, offensive lineman Kendall Randolph is still listed as OL/TE after helping out in short-yardage situations last season. 

This might be the most intriguing under-the-radar competition of fall camp, although Alabama's candidate for the Mackey Award for best tight end is Tucker. 

2020 Alabama Tight Ends 

Returning: Cameron Latu, Major Tennison, Jahleel Billingsley, Miller Forristall, Michael Parker. Note: Offensive lineman Kendall Randolph is still listed as OL/TE

New: Carl Tucker (transfer from North Carolina), Caden Clark

Departures: Giles Amos (transfer to Arkansas State)

2020 Alabama Specialists 

Returning: Skyler DeLong (P), Will Reichard (K), Joseph Bulovas (K), Ty Perine (P), Thomas Fletcher (LS)

New/Departures: No one on scholarship

This is the finals story in a series regrading Alabama's fall camp:

Quarterbacks: Mac Jones Enters Fall as Alabama's Starting Quarterback; The Job is His to Lose

Running backs: With Najee Harris Leading the Running Backs, Alabama's Ground Game in 20/20 Shape

Wide receivers: Alabama's Wide Receivers Aim to Be Like Rock Paper Scissors: Versatile and Unforgettable

Offensive line: Offensive Line Isn't Just an Experienced Group For Alabama, but THE Veteran Group in 2020

Defensive line: Strength in Numbers Doesn't Begin to Describe Alabama's Potential

Linebackers: Alabama's Defensive Resurgence Begins With Returning Leader at Linebacker: Dylan Moses

Defensive backs: Alabama's One Major Rebuilding Job is in the Secondary Minus Patrick Surtain II

