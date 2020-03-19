Alabama Still Looking at Possible Scenarios to Hold Spring Practice That Likely Won't Happen

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama has yet to cancel spring football, but the possibility of holding any sort of practices in the near future is shrinking with each passing day.

Consequently, like nearly everything else in sports, it's probably only a matter of time before it's called off as well due to the spread and threat of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

"It's still not been officially been cancelled, but I think the reality is you look at the campuses on our conference, and most of the campuses across the country and most of them are moving to on-line education for the rest of the semester," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said about spring football. "So I think the chances aren't great."

Byrne's comments echoed what SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told reporters on Wednesday.

The SEC has already announced that no sporting events, including spring games will be held. Alabama's A-Day that was scheduled for April 18 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"I’m not going to be overly optimistic about the return to practice," Sankey said. "We haven’t fully foreclosed that opportunity, but I think practically that window’s pretty narrow."

Byrne spoke to various members of the media on a teleconference Thursday as the Tuscaloosa campus has all but been completely shut down. An exception has been made for construction on the renovations of Bryant-Denny Stadium, which are due to be finished prior to the start of the 2020 season in September.



Despite the area experiencing an extremely wet spring for continual rain, the initial phase of the "Crimson Standard" remains on target. However, that too has led to changes in how the workers are proceeding.

"The focus has to be on the health and wellness of all," Byrne said.

However, Alabama is considering a variety of options should the opportunity arise for some form of spring football practices, or things change. Byrne didn't get into specifics, but the logistics would have to include not only the players and coaches, but the support staff as well.

That would mean everyone from Nick Saban to the medical personnel and even the equipment crew. More than 200 people would be involved, including students who were were told on Wednesday not to return to campus following spring break.

"He and I have already talked about it several times, and we've talked about some different scenarios," Byrne said about Saban. "Obviously you just can't go out and play games without any practice, development time beforehand.

"He's always very well thought about different possibilities, scenarios, and it's been very helpful. But where we are in the process right now we haven't gotten to anything more specific."

Alabama is set to finish the semester with on-line classes. Athletes can contact support staff personnel, including strength and conditioning coach David Ballou and Director of Performance Science Dr. Matt Rhea, who can advise them on ways to keep up with workouts, but no organized team activities are allowed.

Moreover, the university's facilities are closed, meaning all students in general have "extremely limited" access to anything on campus, much less something like the weight room.

The facilities are also off-limits to scouts and NFL officials, and the league has all but shut down all travel. All pro days for the 2020 NFL Draft have been cancelled.