Alabama Stays Atop Top 25 Rankings

The Crimson Tide is one of seven SEC teams ranked among the top 25 teams in the country.

It was a crazy Saturday full of upsets for week two of the college football season. And even though Nick Saban wasn't particularly pleased with his team's play against Mercer, the Crimson Tide still picked up the win and remains atop the top 25 polls.

Alabama received 64 of the 65 first-place votes in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll with Georgia receiving the one other. The Crimson Tide earned 60 of 63 top votes in the Associated Press polls.

Oregon jumped from No. 12 to No. 4 in the AP Poll after their upset of Ohio State on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide's week three opponent, the Florida Gators, are ranked ninth in the Coaches Poll and 11th from the AP.

There are seven SEC teams (Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Auburn) in the top 25 in both polls. The Razorbacks moved into the top 25 after an upset win over Texas.

AP Top 25

Rank, Team, Record, Points, Previous

1. Alabama (60) 2-0 1,572 1

2. Georgia (3) 2-0 1,514 3

3. Oklahoma 2-0 1,402 4

4. Oregon 2-0 1,355 12

5. Iowa 2-0 1,263 10

6. Clemson 1-1 1,246 6

7. Texas A&M 2-0 1,206 5

8. Cincinnati 2-0 1,149 7

9. Ohio State 1-1 1,029 3

10. Penn State 2-0 1,005 11

11. Florida 2-0 935 13

12. Notre Dame 2-0 926 8

13. UCLA 2-0 926 16

14. Iowa State 1-1 593 9

15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 19

16. Coastal Carolina 2-0 562 17

17. Ole Miss 2-0 550 20

18. Wisconsin 1-1 499 18

19. Arizona State 2-0 341 23

20. Arkansas 2-0 277 NR

21. North Carolina 1-1 268 24

22. Auburn 2-0 233 25

23. BYU 2-0 213 NR

24. Miami (FL) 1-1 177 22

25. Michigan 2-0 163 NR

Others receiving votes:UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1

USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches

Rank, Team, Record, Points, Previous

1. Alabama 2-0 1624 1

2. Georgia 2-0 1558 2

3. Oklahoma 2-0 1454 4

4. Oregon 2-0 1356 11

5. Texas A&M 2-0 1307 5

6. Clemson 1-1 1279 6

7. Iowa 2-0 1165 12

8. Cincinnati 2-0 1114 8

9. Florida 2-0 1095 9

10. Notre Dame 2-0 1059 7

11. Ohio State 1-1 1041 3

12. Penn State 2-0 995 13

13. UCLA 2-0 787 16

14. Iowa State 1-1 611 10

15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 21

16. Ole Miss 2-0 546 20

17. Wisconsin 1-1 537 17

18. Coastal Carolina 2-0 492 19

19. North Carolina 1-1 300 22

20. Auburn 2-0 264 NR

21. Arizona State 2-0 246 25

22. Oklahoma State 2-0 222 23

23. BYU 2-0 213 NR

24. Arkansas 2-0 196 NR

25. Michigan 2-0 180 NR

Dropped out of rankings: No. 14 Southern California; No. 15 Texas; No. 18 Utah; No. 24 Miami

Others receiving votes:Miami 137; Southern California 99; Central Florida 65; Michigan State 63; Liberty 63; Texas Christian 57; Pittsburgh 52; Kentucky 50; Utah 41; Texas 36; Kansas State 28; Indiana 28; Louisiana State 26; Boston College 22; Nevada 18; Fresno State 13; Southern Methodist 10; Rutgers 10; UL Lafayette 9; San Diego State 9; Mississippi State 9; Army 9; Tulane 6; Maryland 6; San Jose State 5; NC State 5; Virginia 4; Marshall 4; Stanford 3; Air Force 3; Texas-San Antonio 1; Memphis 1; Boise State 1.