November 7, 2021
Alabama Football Stays Top 3 in Both AP, Coaches Polls
Alabama Football Stays Top 3 in Both AP, Coaches Polls

The narrow win over LSU was enough to keep Alabama near the top of the AP and Coaches polls.
Alabama Athletics

The narrow win over LSU was enough to keep Alabama near the top of the AP and Coaches polls.

Even though it wasn't quite the dominating performance Alabama fans have become accustomed to, at the end of the day it was still a win for the Crimson Tide over LSU Saturday night. And as Bryce Young and Nick Saban put it, any win, especially against a conference opponent, is a good win. 

Just ask Michigan State or Wake Forest. They were two of the last few remaining unbeaten teams, but both lost on Saturday to conference foes. (Technically Wake Forest's loss to North Carolina was not an ACC game though.)

So did Alabama's lackluster performance on offense sway the poll voters' opinions of the Crimson Tide? Turns out it didn't really. Alabama actually moved up one spot in the Coaches Poll from No. 3 to No. 2. It matches the ranking they were given by the playoff committee when the initial poll came out last Tuesday. 

Alabama stayed at No. 3 in the AP poll just four points behind Cincinatti. The Crimson Tide is the highest-rated one-loss team in both polls.

AP Top 25

Rank, Team (First place), Record, Points, Last Week

  1. Georgia (63) 9-0, 1,575, 1
  2. Cincinnati 9-0, 1,440, 2
  3. Alabama 8-1, 1,436, 3
  4. Oklahoma 9-0, 1,406, 4
  5. Oregon 8-1, 1,319, 7
  6. Ohio State 8-1, 1,293, 6
  7. Notre Dame 8-1, 1,139, 8
  8. Michigan State 8-1, 1,096, 5
  9. Michigan 8-1, 1,072, 9
  10. Oklahoma State 8-1, 1,038, 11
  11. Texas A&M 7-2, 1,006, 13
  12. Ole Miss 7-2, 837, 15
  13. Wake Forest 8-1, 763, 10
  14. BYU 8-2, 636, 17
  15. UTSA 9-0, 606, 16
  16. Auburn 6-3, 478, 12
  17. Houston 8-1, 467, 20
  18. Baylor 7-2, 464, 14
  19. Iowa 7-2, 437, 19
  20. Wisconsin 6-3, 286, NR
  21. NC State 7-2, 268, NR
  22. Coastal Carolina 8-1, 264, 21
  23. Penn State 6-3, 245, 22
  24. Louisiana 8-1, 208, 24
  25. Pitt 7-2, 194, NR

 Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4, Mississippi State 1

Coaches Poll

Rank, School, Record, Points, Last Week

  1. Georgia (64 first-place votes) 9-0, 1600 1
  2. Alabama 8-1, 1483, 3
  3. Cincinatti, 1430, 2
  4. Oklahoma 9-0, 1423, 4
  5. Ohio State 8-1, 1356, 5
  6. Oregon 8-1, 1291, 7
  7. Notre Dame 8-1, 1182, 8
  8. Michigan 8-1, 1099, 10
  9. Michigan State 8-1, 1074, 6
  10. Oklahoma State 8-1, 1045, 11
  11. Texas A&M 7-2, 1023, 12
  12. Ole Miss 7-2, 862, 15
  13. Wake Forest 8-1, 769, 9
  14. Iowa 7-2, 636, 16
  15. BYU 8-2, 552, 20
  16. UTSA 9-0, 525, 18
  17. Houston 8-1, 472, 19
  18. Baylor 7-2, 449, 13
  19.  NC State 7-2, 445, 22
  20. Auburn 6-3, 382, 14
  21. Coastal Carolina 8-1, 335, 21
  22. Pitt 7-2, 293, 25
  23. Penn State 6-3, 249, 23
  24. Wisconsin 6-3, 177, NR
  25. Louisiana 8-1, 164, NR

Dropped out: No. 17 Kentucky; No. 24 SMU

Others Receiving Votes: Arkansas 116; San Diego State 103; Purdue 77; Kentucky 74; Utah 34; Iowa State 21; Appalachian State 19; Southern Methodist 18; Minnesota 10; Nevada 3; Fresno State 3; Clemson 3; Tennessee 2; Arizona State 1.

FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

Rank, School (Record), Points, First Place, Last Week

  1. Georgia (9-0) 832 52 1
  2. Alabama (8-1) 731 2
  3. Oklahoma (9-0) 681 4
  4. Cincinnati (9-0) 649 3
  5. Ohio State (8-1) 640 6
  6. Oregon (8-1) 634 7
  7. Notre Dame (8-1) 463 7
  8. Michigan State (8-1) 440 5
  9. Michigan (8-1) 427 10
  10. Oklahoma State (8-1) 398 11
  11. Texas A&M (7-2) 353 12
  12. Ole Miss (7-2) 204 15
  13. Wake Forest (8-1) 168 9
  14. BYU (8-2) 104 N/A
  15. UTSA (9-0) 80 16
  16. Iowa (7-2) 44 N/A

Others receiving votes:Baylor (39), Auburn (35), Houston (25), NC State (22), Wisconsin (22), Pittsburgh (21), Purdue (15), Coastal Carolina (10), Utah (7), Penn State (6), Louisiana (4), Arkansas (4), SMU (3), San Diego State (1). 

 

