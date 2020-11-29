Alabama Football Still Solidly No. 1 in Latest Polls After Iron Bowl Victory

Alabama football is still the No. 1 team in the nation following its 42-13 win over Auburn on Saturday, according to the latest Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25.

The Crimson Tide maintained its 59 first-place votes in the week 13 edition of the latest Amway poll, the same margin that it held over Notre Dame last week. Alabama received all 62 of the first-place votes in the AP poll, also the same as last week.

The Fighting Irish still have the second-most first-place votes in the Amway with two. Ohio State holds the last first-place vote.

The only shakeup in the top 10 of the Amway poll this week is between Clemson and Ohio State. Last week, the Buckeyes were in third place despite only having played four games. With Ohio State's game against Illinois this past Saturday being cancelled, Clemson jumped up to third after defeating Pitt 52-17.

Other than that, the top 10 is exactly the same as last week in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson round out the top four in the AP Top 25, the same order as last week.

AP Top 25

Rank, team, record, conference, first-place votes

1. Alabama (8-0) SEC 1,550 (62)

2. Notre Dame (9-0) ACC 1,481

3. Ohio State (4-0) Big Ten 1,403

4. Clemson (8-1) ACC 1,392

5. Texas A & M (6-1) SEC 1,262

6. Florida (7-1) SEC 1,226

7. Cincinnati (8-0) American Athletic 1,204

8. Brigham Young (9-0) IA Independents 1,113

9. Miami (FL) (7-1) ACC 991

10. Indiana (5-1) Big Ten 984

11. Georgia (6-2) SEC 919

12. Iowa State (7-2) Big 12 873

13. Oklahoma (6-2) Big 12 815

14. Coastal Carolina (9-0) Sun Belt 694

15. Marshall (7-0) Conference USA 600

16. Northwestern (5-1) Big Ten 577

17. USC (3-0) Pac-12 540

18. Wisconsin (2-1) Big Ten 531

19. Oklahoma State (6-2) Big 12 426

20. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1) Sun Belt 352

21. Oregon (3-1) Pac-12 326

22. Tulsa (5-1) American Athletic 244

23. Washington (3-0) Pac-12 218

24. Iowa (4-2) Big Ten 119

25. Liberty (9-1) IA Independents 67

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, North Carolina State 11, Boise State 8, San Jose State 8, SMU 8, Oregon State 1, UCF 1.

Amway Coaches Poll

Rank, team, record, points, first-place votes

1. Alabama 8-0 1547 (59)

2. Notre Dame 9-0 1479 (2)

3. Clemson 8-1 1391

4. Ohio State 4-0 1382 (1)

5. Florida 7-1 1255

6. Texas A & M 6-1 1254

7. Cincinnati 8-0 1177

8. Brigham Young 9-0 1073

9. Miami 7-1 1026

10. Georgia 6-2 972

11. Indiana 5-1 934

12. Iowa State 7-2 855

13. Oklahoma 6-2 816

14. Coastal Carolina 9-0 625

15. Marshall 7-0 615

16. Southern California 3-0 581

17. Northwestern 5-1 535

18. Oklahoma State 6-2 469

19. Wisconsin 2-1 459

20. Oregon 3-1 343

21. UL Lafayette 8-1 293

22. Tulsa 5-1 228

23. Washington 3-0 186

24. Iowa 4-2 125

25. Liberty 9-1 87

Others receiving votes: Auburn 75; North Carolina 68; Missouri 43; Texas 40; NC State 40; Appalachian State 33; Buffalo 29; Colorado 27; San Jose State 19; Memphis 17; Boise State 15; Nevada 14; Boston College 10; Army 6; Mississippi 3; West Virginia 2; Florida Atlantic 1; Central Florida 1.