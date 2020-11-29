SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Football Still Solidly No. 1 in Latest Polls After Iron Bowl Victory

Joey Blackwell

Alabama football is still the No. 1 team in the nation following its 42-13 win over Auburn on Saturday, according to the latest Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25.

The Crimson Tide maintained its 59 first-place votes in the week 13 edition of the latest Amway poll, the same margin that it held over Notre Dame last week. Alabama received all 62 of the first-place votes in the AP poll, also the same as last week.

The Fighting Irish still have the second-most first-place votes in the Amway with two. Ohio State holds the last first-place vote.

The only shakeup in the top 10 of the Amway poll this week is between Clemson and Ohio State. Last week, the Buckeyes were in third place despite only having played four games. With Ohio State's game against Illinois this past Saturday being cancelled, Clemson jumped up to third after defeating Pitt 52-17.

Other than that, the top 10 is exactly the same as last week in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson round out the top four in the AP Top 25, the same order as last week.

AP Top 25

Rank, team, record, conference, first-place votes

1. Alabama (8-0) SEC 1,550 (62)  

2. Notre Dame (9-0) ACC 1,481 

3. Ohio State (4-0) Big Ten 1,403 

4. Clemson (8-1) ACC 1,392 

5. Texas A&M (6-1) SEC 1,262 

6. Florida (7-1) SEC 1,226 

7. Cincinnati (8-0) American Athletic 1,204 

8. Brigham Young (9-0) IA Independents 1,113 

9. Miami (FL) (7-1) ACC 991 

10. Indiana (5-1) Big Ten 984 

11. Georgia (6-2) SEC 919 

12. Iowa State (7-2) Big 12 873 

13. Oklahoma (6-2) Big 12 815 

14. Coastal Carolina (9-0) Sun Belt 694 

15. Marshall (7-0) Conference USA 600 

16. Northwestern (5-1) Big Ten 577 

17. USC (3-0) Pac-12 540 

18. Wisconsin (2-1) Big Ten 531 

19. Oklahoma State (6-2) Big 12 426 

20. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1) Sun Belt 352 

21. Oregon (3-1) Pac-12 326 

22. Tulsa (5-1) American Athletic 244 

23. Washington (3-0) Pac-12 218 

24. Iowa (4-2) Big Ten 119 

25. Liberty (9-1) IA Independents 67 

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, North Carolina State 11, Boise State 8, San Jose State 8, SMU 8, Oregon State 1, UCF 1.

Amway Coaches Poll

Rank, team, record, points, first-place votes

1. Alabama 8-0 1547 (59)

2. Notre Dame 9-0 1479 (2)

3. Clemson 8-1 1391

4. Ohio State 4-0 1382 (1)

5. Florida 7-1 1255

6. Texas A&M 6-1 1254

7. Cincinnati 8-0 1177

8. Brigham Young 9-0 1073

9. Miami 7-1 1026

10. Georgia 6-2 972

11. Indiana 5-1 934

12. Iowa State 7-2 855

13. Oklahoma 6-2 816

14. Coastal Carolina 9-0 625

15. Marshall 7-0 615

16. Southern California 3-0 581

17. Northwestern 5-1 535

18. Oklahoma State 6-2 469

19. Wisconsin 2-1 459

20. Oregon 3-1 343

21. UL Lafayette 8-1 293

22. Tulsa 5-1 228

23. Washington 3-0 186

24. Iowa 4-2 125

25. Liberty 9-1 87

Others receiving votes: Auburn 75; North Carolina 68; Missouri 43; Texas 40; NC State 40; Appalachian State 33; Buffalo 29; Colorado 27; San Jose State 19; Memphis 17; Boise State 15; Nevada 14; Boston College 10; Army 6; Mississippi 3; West Virginia 2; Florida Atlantic 1; Central Florida 1.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch Alabama Basketball in the Maui Invitational, TV Times, Tournament Bracket

Alabama will play its first Division I opponent of the 2020-21 season, when it faces Stanford in Asheville, N.C.

Christopher Walsh

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 10

It's Alabama's conferences and the rest of the SEC is just playing in it

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Football Torches Auburn in 42-13 Blowout Win

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones torches Tigers secondary in five-touchdown performance, guiding Crimson Tide to Iron-Bowl blowout

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 29, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13

Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell discuss Saturday's Iron Bowl victory for the Crimson Tide from Bryant-Denny Stadium

Joey Blackwell

Notebook: Nick Saban Describes Watching Iron Bowl From Home, Malachi Moore Emerging as Young Star

The Crimson Tide coach had a different vantage point on Saturday, meanwhile a freshman defensive back continues to make a name for himself

Tyler Martin

Alabama Defense Continues to Improve, Stifles Auburn and Bo Nix

The Crimson Tide sacked Nix three times and intercepted him twice on Saturday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

What Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn said After Alabama's 42-13 Victory in the Iron Bowl

Both head coaches were agreement after Alabama dismantled Auburn 42-13, that the Crimson Tide played really well against the Tigers

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Focus Against Auburn the same as Rest of Season: No Weirdness

During a season full of distractions, Alabama's process and focus have made the Crimson Tide the team to beat again

Christopher Walsh

Live Updates from the Iron Bowl: No. 22 Auburn Tigers at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Undefeated Alabama hosts rival Auburn without Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Christopher Walsh